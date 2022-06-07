Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley Gives Update About Her Romance With Hayley Kiyoko

Watch : Hayley Kiyoko & Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley CONFIRM Romance

Becca Tilley is feeling the love.

Two weeks after confirming her romance with pop star Hayley Kiyoko, the former Bachelor star continues to receive an overwhelming amount of support from friends and fans around the world.

"I feel really good. It's such a weird thing because we've been together for four years and we've been living openly," Becca exclusively shared with E! News at iHeartRadio's KIISFM Wango Tango. "Everyone who's around us knows, but it just hasn't been on social media."

One benefit of publicly sharing their love online now? "I think having that pressure taken off of not having to worry about posting something with her in it or her posting something with me in it," she said. "That part has been really nice."

According to Becca, her closest friends in Bachelor Nation—including JoJo Fletcher and exes like Ben Higgins, Chris Soules and Robert Graham—have all been supportive.

But after launching her romance with Hayley on Instagram, the Scrubbing In podcast host has been blown away by listeners who say they are now ready to share their truths with others.