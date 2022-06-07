Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley Gives Update About Her Romance With Hayley Kiyoko

Becca Tilley is feeling the love.
Two weeks after confirming her romance with pop star Hayley Kiyoko, the former Bachelor star continues to receive an overwhelming amount of support from friends and fans around the world.
"I feel really good. It's such a weird thing because we've been together for four years and we've been living openly," Becca exclusively shared with E! News at iHeartRadio's KIISFM Wango Tango. "Everyone who's around us knows, but it just hasn't been on social media."
One benefit of publicly sharing their love online now? "I think having that pressure taken off of not having to worry about posting something with her in it or her posting something with me in it," she said. "That part has been really nice."
According to Becca, her closest friends in Bachelor Nation—including JoJo Fletcher and exes like Ben Higgins, Chris Soules and Robert Graham—have all been supportive.
But after launching her romance with Hayley on Instagram, the Scrubbing In podcast host has been blown away by listeners who say they are now ready to share their truths with others.
"I realized this is so much bigger than me and my relationship and my personal experience because if it helped anyone feel comfortable or brave to be comfortable with who they fall in love with, then that's way bigger than me and my fears and what I was scared of," she said. "It's very humbling to read comments like that and realize the significance of something as simple as falling in love and sharing that."
Becca first revealed that she was in a relationship in June 2019, when she told her podcast co-host Tanya Rad that she was "in love" with someone. Scrubbing In listeners started to hear more and more about this special someone who was referred to as 95P.
The nickname began during a live podcast taping when a fan asked Becca what percent sure she was that her partner was her person. Becca's answer? 95 percent!
Does that response ring true today? "We're in a really good place," Becca said with a smile. "I feel pretty good about the number being higher than 95."
As for why she wanted to protect her new romance after her experience on The Bachelor, Becca explained that she simply didn't want to make her dating life a public affair again until she felt comfortable.
"It's a very personal thing and in any relationship," she said. "Whether it's a same sex relationship or a hetero relationship, I think there shouldn't be pressure from people who don't know you or shouldn't have an opinion on your personal life."
That's why Becca values her inner circle for letting her share the news when she was ready. "I think what I appreciated so much was people who never said anything," she added. "It was really cool that people had my back like that."
