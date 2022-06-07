Exclusive

Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley Gives Update About Her Romance With Hayley Kiyoko

In an exclusive interview with E! News at Wango Tango, Bachelor Nation’s Becca Tilley also shared the unexpected benefits of publicly sharing her relationship with Hayley Kiyoko.

Becca Tilley is feeling the love.

Two weeks after confirming her romance with pop star Hayley Kiyoko, the former Bachelor star continues to receive an overwhelming amount of support from friends and fans around the world.

"I feel really good. It's such a weird thing because we've been together for four years and we've been living openly," Becca exclusively shared with E! News at iHeartRadio's KIISFM Wango Tango. "Everyone who's around us knows, but it just hasn't been on social media."

One benefit of publicly sharing their love online now? "I think having that pressure taken off of not having to worry about posting something with her in it or her posting something with me in it," she said. "That part has been really nice."

According to Becca, her closest friends in Bachelor Nation—including JoJo Fletcher and exes like Ben Higgins, Chris Soules and Robert Graham—have all been supportive.

But after launching her romance with Hayley on Instagram, the Scrubbing In podcast host has been blown away by listeners who say they are now ready to share their truths with others.

photos
Bachelor Nation's Still-Rosy Romances

"I realized this is so much bigger than me and my relationship and my personal experience because if it helped anyone feel comfortable or brave to be comfortable with who they fall in love with, then that's way bigger than me and my fears and what I was scared of," she said. "It's very humbling to read comments like that and realize the significance of something as simple as falling in love and sharing that."

Instagram

Becca first revealed that she was in a relationship in June 2019, when she told her podcast co-host Tanya Rad that she was "in love" with someone. Scrubbing In listeners started to hear more and more about this special someone who was referred to as 95P.

The nickname began during a live podcast taping when a fan asked Becca what percent sure she was that her partner was her person. Becca's answer? 95 percent!

Does that response ring true today? "We're in a really good place," Becca said with a smile. "I feel pretty good about the number being higher than 95."

As for why she wanted to protect her new romance after her experience on The Bachelor, Becca explained that she simply didn't want to make her dating life a public affair again until she felt comfortable.  

"It's a very personal thing and in any relationship," she said. "Whether it's a same sex relationship or a hetero relationship, I think there shouldn't be pressure from people who don't know you or shouldn't have an opinion on your personal life."

That's why Becca values her inner circle for letting her share the news when she was ready. "I think what I appreciated so much was people who never said anything," she added. "It was really cool that people had my back like that."

For a behind-the-scenes look at Wango Tango 2022, keep reading.

Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio
Charlie Puth & The Chainsmokers

Performers 

Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio
Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel & Will Friedle

Hosts of Pod Meets World podcast

Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio
Camila Cabello

Performer

Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio
Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth

Hosts of 9021OMG podcast

Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio
5 Seconds of Summer

Performers 

Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio
Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

Hosts of Scrubbing In podcast

Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio
Diplo

Performer 

Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio
Teddi Mellencamp & Tamra Judge

Hosts of Two T's in a Pod podcast

Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio
Ryan Seacrest

Host of On-Air With Ryan Seacrest 

Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio
Cheryl Burke

Host of Burke in the Game podcast 

Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio
Jonathan Bennett & Jaymes Vaughan

Host of PRIDECast podcast

