You’ll Be Shocked to See Kylie Jenner’s "Free the Nipple" Bikini

Kylie Jenner knows how to make a statement while making a splash.
In an Instagram post shared on June 6, Kylie donned a bikini top that featured a graphic print of nude breasts. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared two snaps soaking up some sun in the optical illusion swimsuit—which she paired with the caption, "free the nipple."
Kylie's ensemble is known as "The Naked Bikini" made by Jean Paul Gaultier in collaboration with Lotta Volkova. And although the bikini might look bare, Kylie's comment section was anything but. After taking to the ‘gram, her inner-circle rallied behind her with plenty of praise.
Kylie's former assistant and longtime friend Victoria Villarroel wrote, "yessss" with a few heart-eyed emojis.
Meanwhile, Malika Haqq also chimed in, writing, "FREE THEM."
Kylie's statement-making swimsuit has certainly caused quite the buzz, and it's just one of the swimwear pieces she has shown off on Instagram this month.
On June 3, Kylie sizzled in a silver one-piece while enjoying the "lake life." For the outing, Kylie paired her metallic suit with black sunglasses and silver jewelry. The 24-year-old also shared a look at her day on the water, which included tanning on a boat, tubing with friends and going for a swim.
Her latest vacation comes after welcoming her second child, a baby boy who was formerly named Wolf Webster, with Travis Scott in February.
In the months since then, Kylie—who is also mom to Stormi Webster, 4—has been open about her postpartum struggles, noting in a March Instagram Story that the experience has been "a little harder than with my daughter."
Kylie went on to share that postpartum depression is "not easy mentally, physically, spiritually," later adding that she has learned to be kinder to herself.
"It's okay not to be okay," Kylie said. "Once I realized that…I was putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself ‘I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy' and we have to stop putting pressure to be back, not even psychically, just mentally after birth."