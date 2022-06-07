Jurassic World Dominion Premiere Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : Jurassic World: Dominion Brings Back OGs – Nude HEELS?!

The summer's biggest movie is about to be unleashed.

As the countdown continues for the release of Jurassic World Dominion, the cast is coming together for the film's Hollywood premiere.

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and more cast members stepped out on June 6 to celebrate the third installment in the Jurassic World trilogy.

Although moviegoers have to wait a few more days to see the film on the big screen, there's no doubt the blockbuster will be out of this world. For starters, Jurassic World Dominion had over 100 sets made for the film, spanning worldwide from the U.K. to Malta. Plus, with advanced technology, dinosaurs are about to be in our world as we head to the local movie theater or IMAX to experience the film on the big screen.

And while fans may be pumped to see returning favorites like Bryce and Laura, Chris also promises some new faces, like DeWanda Wise, will blow you away.