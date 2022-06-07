Jurassic World Dominion Premiere Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum and the Jurassic World Dominion cast attended the red carpet Hollywood premiere on June 6. See the best fashion moments.

By Mike Vulpo Jun 07, 2022 1:42 AMTags
FashionMoviesRed CarpetCelebritiesJurassic WorldEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: Jurassic World: Dominion Brings Back OGs – Nude HEELS?!

The summer's biggest movie is about to be unleashed. 

As the countdown continues for the release of Jurassic World Dominion, the cast is coming together for the film's Hollywood premiere.

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and more cast members stepped out on June 6 to celebrate the third installment in the Jurassic World trilogy.

Although moviegoers have to wait a few more days to see the film on the big screen, there's no doubt the blockbuster will be out of this world. For starters, Jurassic World Dominion had over 100 sets made for the film, spanning worldwide from the U.K. to Malta. Plus, with advanced technology, dinosaurs are about to be in our world as we head to the local movie theater or IMAX to experience the film on the big screen.

And while fans may be pumped to see returning favorites like Bryce and Laura, Chris also promises some new faces, like DeWanda Wise, will blow you away. 

photos
Party Pics: Hollywood

"This woman KILLED it in @jurassicworld and I cannot wait for you guys to see what she did in character as Kayla Watts," he wrote on Instagram.  "New star of #JurassicWorldDominion right here. I'm so proud to have worked with you!"

With just days to go until opening night, the cast has already begun celebrating with the movie's premiere in Hollywood. Keep reading to see all the red carpet looks.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Laura Dern

   

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Image
Bryce Dallas Howard

   

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Image
Daniella Pineda

   

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
DeWanda Wise

    

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Image
Emily Carmichael

  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Khleo Thomas

   

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chris Olsen

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Heidi Klum

   

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Dichen Lachman

   

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Image
Colin Trevorrow

   

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Elva Trill

   

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Anna Sitar

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Xochitl Gomez

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Karruche Tran

     

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Chanel West Coast

     

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Tom Sandoval

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Alexis Ren

     

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Pete Wentz

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
La'Ron Hines

     

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Katie Florence

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Michael Le

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Shelby Young

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Colby Eubanks

   

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Terance Mann

    

Trending Stories

1

Lori Harvey Shares Sexy Selfies After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

2

See Keanu Reeves’ Sweet Date Night Pic With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

3

Johnny Depp Joins TikTok Amid Amber Heard Trial Win

Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters everywhere on Friday, June 10.

(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Lori Harvey Shares Sexy Selfies After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

2

See Keanu Reeves’ Sweet Date Night Pic With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

3
Exclusive

Scott Disick Seen With Holly Scarfone Amid Rebecca Donaldson Romance

4

You’ll Be Shocked to See Kylie Jenner’s "Free the Nipple" Bikini

5
Exclusive

Becca Tilley Gives Update About Her Romance With Hayley Kiyoko

Latest News

Exclusive

Becca Tilley Gives Update About Her Romance With Hayley Kiyoko

You’ll Be Shocked to See Kylie Jenner’s "Free the Nipple" Bikini

See the Red Carpet Looks From Jurassic World Dominion Premiere

Johnny Depp Joins TikTok Amid Amber Heard Trial Win

See Who the Stranger Things Creators Regret Killing Off

Love Is Blind’s Deepti Has Fierce Response to Nose Job Comments

See Keanu Reeves’ Sweet Date Night Pic With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant