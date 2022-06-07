Johnny Depp Joins TikTok Amid Amber Heard Trial Win

Watch : Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Verdict: Legal Expert REACTS

Johnny Depp may be appearing on your For You page in the near future.

After all, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has joined TikTok, expanding his social media footprint amid his victory in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. As of June 6, the 58-year-old has amassed more than 800,000 followers on the verified account @JohnnyDepp. Despite his large following, Depp has yet to post a video or follow anyone on the social media platform, though his account's bio does read: "Occasional Thespian."

Depp previously used his official accounts on Instagram and Facebook to share his reaction to winning his legal battle with Heard, who he sued for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which the Aquaman actress described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Though Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the essay, his attorneys previously contended in court documents that she "concocted the story in hopes of generating positive publicity and to advance her career."