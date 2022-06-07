See Who the Stranger Things Creators Regret Killing Off

Watch : Stranger Things Season 4: The Creation of Vecna

The creators of Stranger Things creators can admit when they were wrong.

Ross and Matt Duffer, the creators of the Netflix smash hit, recognize that a certain season four death may have been a bit premature.

In season four, viewers were instantly enamored with the chemistry between Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), especially after Eddie called her "the queen of Hawkins High" moments after he sold her drugs in the woods.

So, that's why—spoiler alert!—it was very, very sad when she was brutally killed by Vecna at the end of the first episode.

Now, the Duffers are asking themselves, "What have we done?!"

"We always have those moments," Matt told TVLine. "We shot the drug deal scene in the woods pretty late, actually, into shooting."

So, that means, Chrissy's fate had already been sealed by the time the big scene in the woods was shot. Ross confirmed that they "had already killed Chrissy when we shot that."