Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Shares Her Affordable Summer Fashion Picks

Warm weather is here, which means we all have another reason to shop. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recently shared her affordable fashion picks from Amazon just in time for summer, and, specifically, for one major event coming up this summer: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding. Lala remarked, "Summer is three months long, but I'm so zoned into Scheana's wedding, Scheana's wedding, Scheana's wedding. It's why I bought all this stuff."
And, yes, she said what we are all thinking, "Who knows if they'll film it or not? I hope so because we just got confirmation that Season 10 has been picked up." Lala told Amazon Live stream shoppers, "I'm going to Scheana's wedding in Mexico in August, so I got so many amazing things for the wedding weekend."
Lala teased, "I have all of my finds for Scheana's wedding in Mexico. If they're gonna film it. I've got to look on point. So, you may see all of these things on TV soon." While Scheana and Brock's upcoming nuptials are at the forefront of Lala's shopping, she also shared some affordable finds inspired by her fellow Bravo stars, Sonja Morgan and Stassi Schroeder.
"You know I love to ball on a budget. It's like my main thing, contrary to what everyone thinks," Lala commented. If you want to stretch a dollar and be on-trend, Lala's Amazon recommendations really come through.
TL;DR: these are the most popular items from Lala Kent's Amazon Picks.
Lala Kent's Summer Essentials
Mafulus Women's 2 Piece Outfits Sweater Set Off Shoulder Knit Top + Drawstring Waist Short
"These you must absolutely add to the bag. It's a two-piece sweater set with matching shorts. It is so comfortable and so cozy. I will pack it and wear it for Mexico for Scheana's wedding. I love a cozy sweater set. If it comes in a set, I'm getting it because I don't have to think about it. It's so cute. You can dress it up or you can dress it down. You can wear it with sneakers, sandals, or heels. This is definitely a must-have. I got it in cream."
This set comes in 18 colors and it has also been recommended by Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.
Levi's Women's Mid Length Shorts
"These are the cutest jean shorts. They're printed. They have a little faded floral print on them. How cute are these? These are the cutest jeans and the cutest fit. I'm obsessed. These hit at the perfect length, at about mid-thigh."
These shorts come in 13 colors and they have 8,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mtionug Womens Workout Crop
"I like the jean shorts with this cute, very simple white crop. You know I'm into details. Look at how cute this is. It goes down into a little "V," which is so cute. I'm gonna be such a vibe in my floral jean shorts and my cute little crop. I love this because it has the higher neck."
This top comes in 22 colors.
Zaful Women’s Floral V-wired Underwire High Leg Two Piece Bikini Set Swimsuit
"Can we just talk about this swimsuit? The lavender bottoms have little, ruffled sides. I love cut because it comes up. When you have a baby, I don't care what anyone says, but things just sit differently. We want things to kind of bring the body up. These bottoms do that. Look at how cute the top is with the little frillies. I will be ready for Scheana's Mexico wedding. This, I think is a must-have. It's super flattering and it's not too revealing, which I like. It's still enough to give you a cute, even tan."
There are 36 colorways to choose from.
Circus by Sam Edelman Women's Marlie Heeled Sandal
"I became obsessed with these shoes. The chunky heel, you guys, is so in right now. How cute are these for my Mexican vacation? I can't wait for Mexico. Look at these colors. I became obsessed with these shoes. I'm really feeling a cute shoe like this."
There are 7 colors to choose from.
Sojos Retro 90s Rectangle Sunglasses
"I saw sunglasses like these at Nordstrom. They're a different brand. They look the same. They feel the same. I found these on Amazon. I'm gonna blow your mind with how cute they are. They are so cool. I'm so into these super thick frames right now. I love the shape. I call this 'Stassi blue.' It's a very Parisian blue."
There are 13 colorways to choose from.
The Drop Women's Gabriela High Neck Cut-In A-Line Side Slit Maxi Sweater Dress
"This is a must-have. You can elevate it with jewelry and your cute sunglasses. I die for a fitted dress like this. You've got your cute slits on the side. You can wear it with a belt. This is going to be perfect for Mexico because you just throw it on. You want easy, breathable clothes on a vacation. This is a must-have. Throw it on with your cute, little sandals. You will look so pulled together. Don't let the word 'sweater' scare you because it is not thick. It's very breathable and perfect for summer."
This dress comes in 9 colors, with sizes ranging from XXS to 5X.
Soly Hux Women’s Floral Print Halter Triangle Tie Side Bikini Set
"How cute is this bathing suit? It reminds me of the 70s. The sides tie. You can bunch up the top if you want. I love this swimsuit. I would wear it with a cute scarf."
There 110 colors and prints to choose from, with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. It has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Your Smile Silk Like Scarf
"You know I love a good head wrap. I got this to put around my head. Tell me I'm not gonna be the cutest person in Mexico at the pool. I will wear this with my swimsuit and sunglasses. You can also put it on a handbag or tie it around [your neck]. You can do a little Sonja Morgan where it's very chic and you throw it on your head."
There are 32 colors to choose from.
WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses
"How cute am I going to be in the swimsuit with these glasses and scarf? We are a vibe."
These sunglasses come in four colors and they have 10,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cape Robbin Juju Sandals
"How cute are these? The color alone is enough to buy them. I'm very particular about my shoes. These are amazing because they make my feet look so cute because you're distracted by this giant, amazing bow on them. These you must have for summertime. They will elevate any look."
There are nine colors to choose from.
SheIn Women's Knitted Cover Up Set
"I'm so dead over this. You're gonna die. It's a crochet skirt with a slit in the back and it comes with the matching top. Oh. My. God. I'm obsessed. It's so cute."
This set also comes in brown, black, orange, and bright green. Olivia Culpo recommended this look too.
Miuco Womens Bamboo Handbags
"You just need this handbag for all of the looks. This is probably the only bag I'm going to take because it goes with everything and it screams 'I'm here for a chic wedding in Mexico.'"
This bag comes in two sizes.
Meyeeka Womens Scoop Neck Cut Out Front Lace Up Back High Cut Monokini
"This is one of the one-pieces that I got. So cute. You still have the little cut-outs and ties so you can cinch the way you want. Since I had Ocean, I'm more of a one-piece type of girl. I love this in white."
This suit comes in 27 colors and it has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has also been recommended by Olivia Culpo.
Edelqual One Piece Swimsuit
"I'm really just drawn to the one-pieces. This one has cut-outs, so you feel cute and you don't feel like you're going to jazzercise class. You will feel covered up and cute. I love it in the black and white. It's so cute. The cut-outs will make you feel hip and chic. I ordered this to go to Mexico in."
This suit comes in eight colors and prints.
Safrisior Women’s Two Piece Short Sleeve Sets
"This is a two-piece, short-sleeved set. I'm obsessed with this, you guys. I'm gonna wear it with this cute tank underneath. This is a Hawaiian dad vibe, which is totally up my alley. I love this. You guys have to get this. It's so cool. Wear this with a bucket hat."
"You can wear this as a beach cover-up with the white one-piece." This set comes in four colors.
The Hat Depot Bucket Hat
"I'm truly the chicest tourist you've ever seen. Oh my gosh, it's so cool. Isn't it adorable?"
This hat comes in 42 colors.
Funkymonkey Women’s Comfort Slides Double Buckle Adjustable Eva Flat Sandals
"You guys, throw these in the bag. Don't mess up."
There are 42 colorways to choose from.
Bsubseach Crochet Cover Ups
"Another epic dress. How cute is this? I will probably wear a little cami underneath and probably a little boyshort. I haven't decided if I will go black or if I'll go nude. You could also wear this over swimsuit."
This cover-up comes in 22 colors and it has also been recommended by Olivia Culpo.
Feiyoung Scoop Neck One Piec
"I got this cute, tan swimsuit. It has a belt if you want to wrap it around to elevate. You don't have to use the belt if you don't want to though because it doesn't have the little loops, so no one will think you lost a belt. It's very stinking cute though with the belt. I love it."
There are 10 colorways to choose from.
Soda Open Toe Two Bands Lug Sole Fashion Block Heel Sandals With Adjustable Ankle Strap
"I have seen these all over Instagram. I pretend to be hip and with it, but I look at Instagram and they're the ones teaching me what to wear. I've seen this type of shoe and I love the chunkiness. It's taking me right back to when I was a little kid. My mom bought me a pair of shoes like this. These are nostalgic."
These sandals come in 4 colors.
Cupshe Women's Lace Cardigan Floral Crochet Sheer Bathing Suit Cover Up White
"I'm going to take this to Mexico, but I'm going to be very mindful about when I decide to wear it," Lala said in reference to not wearing white during Scheana's wedding weekend.
"I love anything like this. It's cute and flirty over anything. You can class up a bathing suit and wear it as a cover-up. I can wear it with a little dress."
Lilosy High Waisted Tummy Control Ribbed Bikini Crop Top Brazilian Swimsuit Set
"This is a Stassi blue swimsuit. It's so cute. This is nice because you're still very covered up. I like bottoms that make me feel covered up. It's sporty and cute. I would wear it with this little hat."
This suit comes in 22 colors, with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Furtalk Sun Hats UPF 50+
"I would say my biggest piece of advice is for you guys heading into summer: any hat that I'm showing you, throw it in the bag. I still think a lot of us are sitting here not realizing how much damage the sun does to our skin, even when we wear SPF. Please wear a hat when you're outdoors this summer."
This hat comes in 6 colors and it has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SheIn Women's Drawstring Ruched Short Bodycon Beach Skirt
"This is the mom version of what I wore in Hawaii Season 4. How cute is this? You can bunch this up for more leg action, whichever you prefer. Throw it on with a swimsuit. How cute is this? I feel like everyone at Coachella was wearing something like this. I ordered one to be like the cool kids.
There are 8 colors to choose from.
Anrabess One Shoulder Pleated High Waist Casual Wide Leg Jumpsuit
"This is so cute. It's like a gaucho pant one-piece. It crosses over at the top. It has double straps to add a little bit of detail. I love the detail of this. I would wear it with this bag."
There are 21 colors to choose from.
The Drop Women's Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal
"These shoes are so sleek. We're gonna get real classy. I thought these were perfect, fun, easy to throw on, and they're not too high. Love them."
There are 9 colorways to choose from.
Floerns Women's Summer Printed 2 Piece Outfit
"Another two-piece set. Here's your little bandeau top with the matching skirt. If this doesn't scream 'I'm on a tropical vacation,' I do not know what does. This is so cute. You can wear it at night with fabulous jewelry. That outfit is so cute. I would definitely wear that with a hat during the day. It's all about this outfit with some cute, little dainty shoes. I think this is a must-have."
There are 30 colors and prints to choose from. This set has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sandalup Lace up Sandals
"These are cute wrap-up sandals. You can wrap them up high, or you can bunch that down, so it's just around your ankle if you get annoyed with it going up toward your calf. These go with anything and everything."
These sandals come in four colors.
Genovega Extra Large Waterproof Canvas Beach Bag with 4 Inner Pockets for Travel, Gym, Swim and Beach Holiday
"If you're looking for a bag that is chic to put all of your pool stuff in, this bag is so cute. It's easy to clean. It's the perfect size."
This bag comes in 12 colors and prints.
