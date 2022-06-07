Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Shares Her Affordable Summer Fashion Picks

We included these products chosen by Lala Kent because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Lala is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Warm weather is here, which means we all have another reason to shop. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recently shared her affordable fashion picks from Amazon just in time for summer, and, specifically, for one major event coming up this summer: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding. Lala remarked, "Summer is three months long, but I'm so zoned into Scheana's wedding, Scheana's wedding, Scheana's wedding. It's why I bought all this stuff."

And, yes, she said what we are all thinking, "Who knows if they'll film it or not? I hope so because we just got confirmation that Season 10 has been picked up." Lala told Amazon Live stream shoppers, "I'm going to Scheana's wedding in Mexico in August, so I got so many amazing things for the wedding weekend."

Lala teased, "I have all of my finds for Scheana's wedding in Mexico. If they're gonna film it. I've got to look on point. So, you may see all of these things on TV soon." While Scheana and Brock's upcoming nuptials are at the forefront of Lala's shopping, she also shared some affordable finds inspired by her fellow Bravo stars, Sonja Morgan and Stassi Schroeder.

"You know I love to ball on a budget. It's like my main thing, contrary to what everyone thinks," Lala commented. If you want to stretch a dollar and be on-trend, Lala's Amazon recommendations really come through.