Love Is Blind’s Deepti Has Fierce Response to Nose Job Comments

There is no room for haters in Deepti Vempati's pod.

The Love Is Blind season two alum fired back after she received comments about her nose during a TikTok Live with co-star Kyle Abrams on June 5.

"You guys, this is my real nose," Deepti said. "Stop making fun of it."

Coming to her side with a bit of comic relief, Kyle chimed in, saying that he needs "a nose job," because he was "in a car accident." And after cracking a smile, Deepti got back to business on shutting down the hate.

"This is how I was born," she said. "I'm not changing it."

As for her advice to those who find themselves concerned with her appearance? "Get over it," she declared. "It's my f--king face."

Kyle then teased the 31-year-old reality TV personality by pretending to squish her nose in the camera while labeling her as "squishy nose" and himself as her "biggest fan."