Love Is Blind’s Deepti Has Fierce Response to Nose Job Comments

There is no room for haters in Deepti Vempati's pod.
The Love Is Blind season two alum fired back after she received comments about her nose during a TikTok Live with co-star Kyle Abrams on June 5.
"You guys, this is my real nose," Deepti said. "Stop making fun of it."
Coming to her side with a bit of comic relief, Kyle chimed in, saying that he needs "a nose job," because he was "in a car accident." And after cracking a smile, Deepti got back to business on shutting down the hate.
"This is how I was born," she said. "I'm not changing it."
As for her advice to those who find themselves concerned with her appearance? "Get over it," she declared. "It's my f--king face."
Kyle then teased the 31-year-old reality TV personality by pretending to squish her nose in the camera while labeling her as "squishy nose" and himself as her "biggest fan."
And Kyle is far from the only one in Deepti's corner. Viewers on the TikTok Live flooded the comment section to send Deepti praise.
"Thank you. Oh my gosh. I do have to say that everyone on here is so nice," she noted. "Anytime anyone says anything negative, they come for them and I love you all."
Just days ago, Deepti spoke about where she stands with Kyle in an exclusive interview with E! News. Although the pair have drummed up plenty of romance rumors post-filming, Deepti continued to keep it coy when it comes to their relationship status.
"I can't really say too much about that," Deepti said. "We have curated such a great friendship. I guess you guys will just have to wait and see what happens with our story."