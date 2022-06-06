See Keanu Reeves’ Candid Date Night Pic With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Steppin' out!
Keanu Reeves and longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant made a rare public appearance together at the 2022 MOCA Gala, held June 4 at The Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles.
For their red carpet date night, The Matrix Resurrections star suited up in a navy jacket and pants ensemble, teamed with a striped tie, while Alexandra chose a striking red gown featuring a chic halter neck detail, styled with pumps and gold clutch. As the two posed for photogs, Keanu, 57, and Alexandra, 49, couldn't contain they happiness as they laughed and smiled sweetly at each other.
The fundraising celebration for the Museum of Contemporary Art—which was also attended by Eva Longoria, Krysten Ritter and Christina Hendricks—marked the couple's first red carpet appearance together in nearly three years. In November 2019, the pair arrived hand-in-hand to the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, where they first went public with their romance.
Keanu originally met the artist at a dinner party in 2009, according to New York Times T Magazine, and went on to collaborate on two books together.
But, as Alexandra's friend Jennifer Tilly spilled to Page Six in 2020, the couple have actually been together romantically for years.
"I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, she said, 'Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,'" the actress recalled hearing from her pal. "And I'm like, 'Wait. What? What? What?'"
Jennifer continued, "It's really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, 'It's his new girlfriend,' because she had gone to a lot of events with him. It's just suddenly surfaced that he's been dating her for several years."
Keanu—who was involved with the late actress Jennifer Syme from 1998 until early 2000, following the stillbirth of their daughter—has always been hush hush when it comes to dating.
"I came to Hollywood to be in movies," Reeves told Parade in 2019. "I feel really grateful that I've had that opportunity, but I'm just a private person, and it's nice that can still exist."