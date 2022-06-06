See Keanu Reeves’ Candid Date Night Pic With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Watch : Keanu Reeves Almost Wasn't Keanu Reeves

Steppin' out!

Keanu Reeves and longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant made a rare public appearance together at the 2022 MOCA Gala, held June 4 at The Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles.

For their red carpet date night, The Matrix Resurrections star suited up in a navy jacket and pants ensemble, teamed with a striped tie, while Alexandra chose a striking red gown featuring a chic halter neck detail, styled with pumps and gold clutch. As the two posed for photogs, Keanu, 57, and Alexandra, 49, couldn't contain they happiness as they laughed and smiled sweetly at each other.

The fundraising celebration for the Museum of Contemporary Art—which was also attended by Eva Longoria, Krysten Ritter and Christina Hendricks—marked the couple's first red carpet appearance together in nearly three years. In November 2019, the pair arrived hand-in-hand to the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, where they first went public with their romance.