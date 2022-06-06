Fargo Season 5 Finds Its Leading Man in Jon Hamm

FX taps Mad Men star Jon Hamm to lead its fifth season of Fargo. Here's what we know about the new season.

By Alyssa Ray Jun 06, 2022 11:26 PMTags
TVMad MenJon HammFxCelebritiesFargo
Watch: Happy Birthday Jon Hamm: E! News Rewind

We're not mad about this casting news.

On June 6, FX announced that Mad Men alum Jon Hamm has been cast in a starring role for season five of Fargo. While little details were shared about Hamm's return to TV, we do know that his character is named Roy.

The FX anthology drama was renewed for its fifth season back in February, when it was revealed that the next installment will take place in the year 2019. As for the plot? The network offered up the following description, "Fargo has traveled through decades, cities and families, and the fifth installment will be no different: Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?"

Perhaps this is where Hamm's soon-to-be co-stars Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh come into play. The Ted Lasso star and the Atypical actress are set to play Dot and Lorraine, respectively.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Though Hamm has popped up in different TV shows (shout-out to Good Omens, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) since ending his critically acclaimed role on Mad Men in 2015, Fargo season five has him back in the leading man spot—and that's where we like to see him!

Fargo, which is based on the 1996 film by the Coen Brothers and created by Noah Hawley, has boasted an impressive list of A-list stars during its previous four seasons. Everyone from Billy Bob Thornton to Chris Rock to Kirsten Dunst to Ewan McGregor has participated in the crime thriller, which has a different cast and story each season.

Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock

There is currently no premiere date for season five of Fargo. Keep reading for other notable TV returns:

Trending Stories

1

See Keanu Reeves’ Sweet Date Night Pic With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

2

Love Is Blind’s Deepti Has Fierce Response to Nose Job Comments

3

Lori Harvey Shares Sexy Selfies After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

John Golen Britt / The CW
Roswell, New Mexico (CW) - June 6

Season four of Roswell, New Mexico begins at 8 p.m. on the CW.

The CW
In The Dark (CW) - June 6

June 6 is a big day for CW fans!

In the Dark returns for season 4 at 9 p.m.

NBC
American Ninja Warrior (NBC) - June 6

American Ninja Warrior will return for season 14 in June.

Carole Bethuel/HBO
Irma Vep (HBO) - June 6

Based on the 1996 film, Alicia Vikander stars as Mira—an American movie star—in Irma Vep.

CBS
All Rise (OWN) - June 7

All Rise will return June 7 on its new home OWN.

Marvel Studios
Ms. Marvel (Disney+) - June 8

The teen Avenger from New Jersey, Kamala Khan, makes her way to our small screens on June 8. 

Peacock
Queer As Folk (Peacock) - June 9

A reimagined Queer As Folk will arrive on Peacock on June 9.

Netflix
First Kill (Netflix) - June 10

Take a bite out of this TV news: First Kill premieres on June 10.

ABC
Claim to Fame (ABC) - June 11

Finally! The bonus Jonas on our small screens. 

The series premiere of Claim to Fame, starring Frankie Jonas and Kevin Jonas, begins June 11.

Paramount Plus
Evil (Paramount+) - June 12

The horror drama returns for its third season on June 12 on Paramount+.

STARZ
Becoming Elizabeth (Starz) - June 12

See Queen Elizabeth I's early life explored when Becoming Elizabeth premieres June 12 on Starz.

Netflix
God's Favorite Idiot (Netflix) - June 15

Power couple Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy head to our small screens on June 15.

Hulu
Love, Victor (Hulu) - June 15

Love, Victor will sign off for good in June.

Kurt Iswarienko/FX
The Old Man (FX) - June 16

The new FX drama starring Jeff Bridges hits the network just before summer.

Peacock
Rutherford Falls (Peacock) - June 16

Return to Rutherford Falls this June!

Dana Hawley / Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video) - June 17

Here comes summer! The Summer I Turned Pretty hits Prime Video on June 17.

TNT
Animal Kingdom (TNT) - June 19

The final season of Animal Kingdom will premiere in June.

Netflix
Umbrella Academy (Netflix) - June 22

Season three of Umbrella Academy arrives this June.

Freeform/Jeff Petry
Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform) - June 21

Motherland: Fort Salem—starring Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams—returns June 21.

The CW
Wellington Paranormal (CW) - June 22

The third season of the What We Do in the Shadows spinoff Wellington Paranormal, premieres with not one, but two episodes on June 22.

FX
The Bear (FX on Hulu) - June 23

The Bear will live exclusively on FX on Hulu.

Prime Video
The One That Got Away (Prime Video) - June 24

Prime Video's new reality series The One That Got Away hits the streamer on June 24.

Apple TV+
Loot (Apple TV+) - June 24

The Maya Rudolph-led comedy will premiere this summer.

John P. Johnson/HBO
Westworld (HBO) - June 26

Westworld's fourth season returns in June.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - June 28

Charles, Oliver and Mabel will be back on the case come this June!

Prime Video
The Terminal List (Prime Video) - July 1

The Chris Pratt-led Terminal List series debuts July 1.

CBS
Big Brother (CBS) - July 6

Season 24 of Big Brother will welcome new house guests on July 6.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Maggie (Hulu) - July 6

Maggie—starring Rebecca Rittenhouse—will drop July 6 on Hulu.

The CW
Mysteries Decoded (The CW) - July 6

Mysteries Decoded will return to The CW on July 6.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Persona™ Nutrition
Generation Gap (ABC) - July 7

Kelly Ripa hosts the new comedy quiz game show which premieres July 7. 

photos
View More Photos From 2022 TV Premiere Dates

Trending Stories

1

See Keanu Reeves’ Sweet Date Night Pic With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

2

Love Is Blind’s Deepti Has Fierce Response to Nose Job Comments

3

Lori Harvey Shares Sexy Selfies After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

4
Exclusive

Scott Disick Seen With Holly Scarfone Amid Rebecca Donaldson Romance

5

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Rare Photo of Daughter Lilibet

Latest News

See Who the Stranger Things Creators Regret Killing Off

Love Is Blind’s Deepti Has Fierce Response to Nose Job Comments

See Keanu Reeves’ Sweet Date Night Pic With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Fargo Season 5 Finds Its Leading Man in Jon Hamm

See Olivia Munn in First Photos From Tales of the Walking Dead

Exclusive

How Teresa Giudice Reacted to Ramona Singer Leaking Wedding Details

16 Marvel Father’s Day Gifts for the Superhero Dad in Your Life