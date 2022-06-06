The First Tales of the Walking Dead Pics Show Olivia Munn & Terry Crews Teaming Up

Olivia Munn and Terry Crews are a tandem motorcycle twosome in these first pictures from AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead, premiering August 14. Check out all of the new images here.

This summer is getting post-apocalyptic. 

We've got your first look at Olivia Munn, Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell and more in AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead, premiering August 14 on AMC. 

The series, from veteran The Walking Dead writer and producer Channing Powell, will follow individual characters—some brand new, some very familiar to fans of the The Walking Dead universe.

"Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view—but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations," according to the network. "We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos and mysteries of The Walking Dead."

The series marks Munn's first regular TV role since 2019's Starz limited series The Rook, while Crews returns to TV after playing Terry Jeffords on eight seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine from 2013 to 2021.

Details on the characters played by Munn and Crews are scarce, but we already know plenty about the character being played by Samantha Morton, whose casting was announced in April. Morton will reprise her role of Alpha, the leader of The Whisperers, who she played on seasons nine and 10 of The Walking Dead.

The series also stars Anthony Edwards, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher, Daniella Pineda and Danny Ramirez.

There's plenty more content for Walking Dead fans to sink their teeth into on the horizon. A Daryl spin-off—which no longer co-stars Melissa McBride as Carol—has been announced, while a spin-off starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, titled Isle of the Dead, is set to premiere in 2023.

The first two episodes of Tales of the Walking Dead premiere August 14 at 9 p.m. on AMC.

For a sneak peek of all of the terror that awaits, keep scrolling.

Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC
Olivia Munn as Evie, Terry Crews as Joe
Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC
Poppy Liu as Amy
Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC
Jillian Bell as Gina, Parker Posey as Blair
Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC
Samantha Morton as Alpha
Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC
Jessie T. Usher as Davon
Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC
Daniella Pineda as Idalia, Danny Ramirez as Eric
Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC
Anthony Edwards as Kyle

