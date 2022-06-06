Netflix’s New Teen Horror Series Is Perfect for Hill House Fans

On June 6, Netflix released the first trailer for its upcoming series The Midnight Club, created by Mike Flanagan. Watch it here!

Grab your night lights, we're in for a spooky series. 

On June 6, Netflix released the first trailer for its upcoming horror series, The Midnight Club, based on beloved book series written by Christopher Pike and produced by the creators of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. Translation? It's going to be amazing.

Based at a manor with a mysterious history, "the 8 members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories," notes Netflix's description, "and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond."

The trailer opens up with images of a yellow manor and an empty dining area. The cast then eerily says, "To those before, to those after, to us now and to those beyond. Seen or unseen. Here but not here."

Are we already freaked out? You bet. 

The series, which is created by Mike Flanagan, stars Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, Igby Rigney and Heather Langenkamp.

While we wait for the series' October 7 premiere date, keep reading to check out which other shows are coming soon. 

