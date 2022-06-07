The Kardashians Preview: Khloe Kardashian Confronts Kris Jenner About Corey Gamble Marriage Rumor

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Grills Kris Jenner on Secret Marriage Rumors

Kris Jenner isn't secretly married, bible.

Kris has been dating longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble since 2014, and Khloe Kardashian is beginning to get suspicious about when the two love birds will tie the knot. In an E! News exclusive sneak peek at an upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Khloe reveals that she has heard a rumor that Kris and Corey are secretly already married.

"How are you and Corey?" Khloe asks, with Kris answering, "Good, really good."

Khloe then tells her mom, "I've heard from so many people that you're secretly married."

Kris responds with a laugh, "No, I'm not secretly married."

But Khloe needs to get to the bottom of it, demanding, "Let me see your hands."

An unfazed Kris shows her hand, which has a ring with a large yellow stone on her wedding finger. Understandably, this has Khloe feeling suspicious, noting, "Hmm, looks like it."

However, Kris quickly retorts, "Stop. You think I'm gonna get married and not have a big ass party?"