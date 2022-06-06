Gisele Bündchen Gets Up Close and Personal With Tom Brady's Underwear in Intimate Video

Watch : Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Sweetest Moments

It's Tom Brady's turn to strike a pose.

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is known for his talents on the football field, he showed off some model behavior in a new candid video shared by Gisele Bündchen ahead of the launch of his Brady underwear line. In a 12-second clip posted to Instagram Story on June 6, Tom channeled his inner supermodel as he posed in a pair of boxer briefs from the label—much to his wife's delight.

"Hmm, somebody's brand new underwear," Gisele teased off-camera, as Tom stood by a bathroom mirror wearing nothing but his boxers. "What is this? Let me see."

The NFL star then covered the camera lens with a white towel before Gisele pulled the sheet away to show a close-up of the underwear's elastic band, which is stitched with the label's name.

"Let me see the underwear," Gisele giggled. "Is that Brady brand underwear?"