Gisele Bündchen Gets Up Close and Personal With Tom Brady's Underwear in Intimate Video

It's Tom Brady's turn to strike a pose.
While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is known for his talents on the football field, he showed off some model behavior in a new candid video shared by Gisele Bündchen ahead of the launch of his Brady underwear line. In a 12-second clip posted to Instagram Story on June 6, Tom channeled his inner supermodel as he posed in a pair of boxer briefs from the label—much to his wife's delight.
"Hmm, somebody's brand new underwear," Gisele teased off-camera, as Tom stood by a bathroom mirror wearing nothing but his boxers. "What is this? Let me see."
The NFL star then covered the camera lens with a white towel before Gisele pulled the sheet away to show a close-up of the underwear's elastic band, which is stitched with the label's name.
"Let me see the underwear," Gisele giggled. "Is that Brady brand underwear?"
Tom's underwear line is expected to drop on Thursday, June 6. The collection includes boxer and brief-style underwear in multiple colors ranging from $15 to $20.
The brand's Twitter account shared Gisele's video on Monday, noting in a tweet that the boxer briefs are the "most comfortable underwear ever that never loses its shape," but they've been "approved" by the supermodel as well.
Needless to say, fans couldn't get enough of seeing, um, this more stripped-down side of Tom.
"Straight up blushing at this," one Twitter user wrote. "thank you, Gisele. we love ya, Mrs. Brady."
Meanwhile, another fan tweeted, "now show us the briefs Tom."
The seven-time Super Bowl champ's new venture into fashion comes two months after he confirmed that he'll be returning to play in the NFL—despite previously announcing his retirement from football.
"These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," he wrote on Instagram in March. "That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business."