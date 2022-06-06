How to Get Away With Murder's Charlie Weber and Liza Weil Reignite Romance

Charlie Weber confirmed he and former How to Get Away With Murder co-star Liza Weil are back together nearly three years after their breakup. See his subtle post below.

How to get away with a rekindled romance:

Three years after the How to Get Away With Murder co-stars broke up, Charlie Weber confirmed their relationship is back on in a June 5 birthday tribute to Liza Weil.

As he captioned a sweet snap of them walking hand-in-hand, "Happy Birthday Baby!!!" Of course, there was a red heart emoji tacked on at the end too.

Back in 2019, Charlie shared that he and Liza had gone their separate ways after three years of dating.

"Liza and I share an amazing relationship rooted in love and respect," Charlie said in a statement to People. "That relationship has found its way back to the great friendship we've always had."

He continued, "We will continue to support each other and will always love working together."

Though the pair, who met on set of How to Get Away With Murder, kept their romance under wraps, the 43-year-old actor did give some insight into how their relationship began.

"We were great friends and we found ourselves in a position to be more than that," he shared during a July 2017 episode of the Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss podcast. "You spend a lot of time [together] and we, I very much enjoyed spending time away from work and so it all just kind of came together like that…I'm very happy."

And while their popular ABC series has officially ended, it appears this love story is far from over.

