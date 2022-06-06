How to Get Away With Murder's Charlie Weber and Liza Weil Reignite Romance

Watch : Celebrity Couples We Hope NEVER Split

How to get away with a rekindled romance:

Three years after the How to Get Away With Murder co-stars broke up, Charlie Weber confirmed their relationship is back on in a June 5 birthday tribute to Liza Weil.

As he captioned a sweet snap of them walking hand-in-hand, "Happy Birthday Baby!!!" Of course, there was a red heart emoji tacked on at the end too.

Back in 2019, Charlie shared that he and Liza had gone their separate ways after three years of dating.

"Liza and I share an amazing relationship rooted in love and respect," Charlie said in a statement to People. "That relationship has found its way back to the great friendship we've always had."

He continued, "We will continue to support each other and will always love working together."

Though the pair, who met on set of How to Get Away With Murder, kept their romance under wraps, the 43-year-old actor did give some insight into how their relationship began.