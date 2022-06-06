The First Trailer for the Martin Reunion Will Make You Say "Wazzup"

Watch : Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Ever Retire "Bad Boys" Franchise?

It's time to return to apartment 42.

Martin Lawrence and the cast of Martin come together on the show's iconic set in this sneak peek of Martin: The Reunion, premiering June 16 on BET+.

In the special, Lawrence reunites with co-stars Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking sitcom.

The special—dedicated to Tommy Ford, who died in 2016—reflects on Martin's five-season run on Fox from 1992 to 1997, reminiscing on some of the show's funniest and most outrageous moments, like Lawrence's portrayal of Sheneneh Jenkins and the beloved "GTD" courtroom scene. Plus, expect to see interviews with the show's directors, musical performances and behind-the-scenes commentary.

Oh, and did we mention appearances from celebrity superfans like Snoop Dogg, Brian McKnight and Tracy Morgan?

After all, Martin is one of the most defining sitcoms of the 90's, with its influence still being felt today. As Arnold declares in the trailer, "It's a pure testament to our hard work."