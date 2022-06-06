Lori Harvey Returns to Instagram With Sexy Selfies After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

Days after news surfaced that she had split with Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey stepped out to a friend's baby shower in a white-hot crop top and leopard print maxi skirt. See photos of her sexy look.

Watch: Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey SPLIT After 1 Year of Dating

It looks like Lori Harvey is ready for a hot girl summer.

Following news that she and Michael B. Jordan have called it quits after more than a year of dating, the model took to Instagram Stories to share photos and videos of the white-hot number she wore to pal Kristen Noel Crawley's baby shower over the weekend. In several selfies, Lori rocked a cream-colored crop top paired with a long leopard print skirt.

She accessorized the sexy look with gold jewelry pieces—including a large statement necklace that hung down to her bellybutton—and heeled sandals.

In another video posted by Justine Skye from the party, Lori was seen twinning with the singer in matching white tops. Justine captioned the clip, "gorgeous gorgeous gurls."

Lori began dating and Michael, 35, in November 2020, often sharing photos of the Black Panther actor on social media. However, she has since deleted all traces of her ex.

On the June 6 episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Lori's father confirmed that the SKN by LH founder had split with Michael, sharing, "It's a breakup. I'm pretty sure they'll be fine."

 

Though he considers himself "team Lori, 1000 percent," Steve Harvey noted that Michael is "still a cool guy" in his books.

"Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends...I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing," the comedian said. "As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do."

Instagram

While Lori was out celebrating her friend's pregnancy on Sunday, her ex was spotted at Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals in San Francisco, Calif. An eyewitness told E! News exclusively that the Creed star, who attended the game with rapper Cordae,"went right to his seat upon arrival" and "didn't do much cheering."

The onlooker added, "He wasn't his usual excited self."

