Melissa Gorga Just Gave a Major Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Update

Delivering drama is a full-time job—just ask Melissa Gorga.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband, Joe Gorga, showed out on the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet, where E! News got the exclusive scoop on the Bravo series' 13th season.
RHONJ only recently wrapped season 12, but according to Melissa, the cast is already back to work. "We just started filming again, so get ready," she told E! News. "We are up, we are rolling and we'll see what happens."
What's particularly exciting about the new season is the potential addition of first-time cast members. Added Melissa, "We're hoping for a lot of new rookies, a lot of new faces." More importantly, she continued, "a lot of new people we can throw into our family drama!"
Last season took the Gorga family feud with Teresa Giudice to new heights, culminating in an explosive reunion that Joe eventually stormed off from. However, Teresa recently told E! News that she and her brother have reconciled.
"I don't know why it got out of hand," she said. "I love him. I adore my brother. I apologized to him for what I said. And that's it."
There's no counting out any family drama quite yet, though—especially with Teresa's upcoming wedding, which Melissa is not a bridesmaid in.
Regardless of what's to come, the way Melissa sees it, there's simply no place like Jersey—not even Dubai.
The city is home to the newest Real Housewives iteration, which made quite the impression when it premiered on June 1 (more on that here). However, Melissa and Joe are anything but threatened.
"No one will ever beat Jersey," Melissa told E! News. "There's something in the water in Jersey."
For Joe, that something is the Househusbands. "What Jersey has that no one has is the men," he said. "The men kill it. They can bring Dubai, they can bring anything they want, they can't beat Jersey."
