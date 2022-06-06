Would Gloria Estefan Ever Join Real Housewives of Miami? She Says…

Gloria Estefan: singer, actress, and Real Housewife?
Considering she's a friend of The Real Housewives of Miami cast, it's not that much of a stretch. But thankfully, we don't have to theorize. The Grammy-winning artist revealed whether she'd be interested in joining the Bravo series' upcoming season during an exclusive interview with E! News.
"I'm so proud of them and what they're doing," she said of the Miami Housewives at the June 5 Father of the Bride premiere. But ultimately, "Our schedules are just off kiter," she revealed. "So, I don't know if I'll be there."
As for whether she'd be interested in joining the cast in the future? "Oh, no, that's too much work," Gloria told E! News. "First of all, I have five dogs, and for the dogs to be disrupted in that way, it's not gonna happen to have a crew shooting in my house."
While fans won't catch Gloria partying it up with RHOM stars like Larsa Pippen or Alexia Echevarria any time soon, she applauded the ladies for laying it "all on the table. "I think they're doing an amazing job," she said. "I'm very proud of them."
Gloria's latest project, HBO Max's Father of the Bride, puts a twist on the 1991 Steve Martin movie of the same name, marking the third film adaptation of the original 1949 novel.
"It's daunting when you're going to do the third thing of anything, or the fourth actually, because Steve Martin did two films," she told E! News. "But I laughed out loud when I first read the script. And I knew that it was going to be a journey because Andy [García] and 'Gaz' [Gary Alazraki] really changed a lot of things in the script, making sure that we didn't lean into stereotypes just for a laugh. There's plenty of humor without having to go there."
She continued, "I was just happy to see a beautiful, two beautiful Latin families represented in such a wonderful way. And I thought, ‘Okay, this is a great idea to be able to portray this wonderful IP, you know, this intellectual property is important. It's been big.' And to add layers to it was really great."
Father of the Bride premieres exclusively on HBO Max June 16. Catch up on past seasons of The Real Housewives of Miami now on Peacock.
