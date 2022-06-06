The New Resident Evil Trailer Is the Stuff of Nightmares

The Umbrella Corporation is out for blood.
The new trailer for Netflix's Resident Evil dropped June 6 and it promises plenty of zombies, drama and horrifying monsters. And we mean very horrifying.
"They said the world would end in 2036," a voiceover in the trailer announces. "But they were wrong. The world ended a long ago."
The series, which premieres July 14, will alternate between two time periods: 2022 in which Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) and his daughter Jade (Ella Balinska) move to New Raccoon City and then 2036, when Jade is exploring a post-apocalyptic London, a notion that was revealed in a teaser released in May.
The trailer finds the controversial Umbrella Corporation, the company led by Albert that produces daily-use goods as a cover for its production of biological weapons, attempting to rectify its image. "The old Umbrella made mistakes," a Corporation employee says in the trailer. "The things we're working on today, they're gonna change the world."
In the midst of their identity crisis, The Umbrella Corporation recognizes an issue with one of its popular pharmaceutical products. "We have a problem," Albert says. "The drug contains the T-virus. The T-virus can make monsters."
Uh yeah, we'd classify that as a problem.
Later, we see the fury that the T-virus has unleashed in 2036 in the form of killer spiders, giant bugs and demonic dogs that terrorize London.
In the future, Jade "fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures," according to the streamer. "Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie (Siena Agudong)."
While the Resident Evil movies, starring Milla Jovovich, strayed from the Resident Evil video game franchise, series showrunner Andrew Dabb guarantees that the show will pay homage to its source material, including the latest entry in the franchise, 2021's Resident Evil Village.
"The games are our backstory," Dabb told Entertainment Weekly in May. "We may not get there until season five, but it is in our world. As we're moving ahead and talking about scripts for season two, the Village is a resource we can draw on."
Get ready for mayhem when Resident Evil premieres July 14 on Netflix.