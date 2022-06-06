Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien Expecting Baby No. 2

Watch : Drake Bell "Bummed" Over Missing Josh Peck's Wedding

This How I Met Your Father star is becoming a father of two!

Josh Peck and wife Paige O'Brien revealed they are expecting their second child together in an Instagram post on June 5.

The photo featured Paige posing with her baby bump in Puglia, Italy. And in true Italian fashion, she captioned the snap with a single spaghetti emoji—after all, the two are adding a new bundle of joy to their plate.

Josh took to the comment section of Paige's post with a bit of humor, writing, "Is mine or no?" Meanwhile, other users chimed in to celebrate, with one adding, "Paige!! Congratulations!!! You are radiant."

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Josh also debuted the news by sharing a picture of himself and the cinematographer flashing smiles while she cradled her stomach. The Drake & Josh alum captioned the moment, "Procreators."

Back in Dec. 2018, Josh and Paige—who tied the knot in 2017—welcomed their first child, Max Milo Peck, now 3. After announcing that they were expecting their first baby, Paige and Josh kept the jokes rolling throughout her pregnancy.