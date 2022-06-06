Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien Expecting Baby No. 2

Three years after Josh Peck and Paige O’Brien welcomed their first child together, Paige announced that she's pregnant with their second baby.

This How I Met Your Father star is becoming a father of two!

Josh Peck and wife Paige O'Brien revealed they are expecting their second child together in an Instagram post on June 5.

The photo featured Paige posing with her baby bump in Puglia, Italy. And in true Italian fashion, she captioned the snap with a single spaghetti emoji—after all, the two are adding a new bundle of joy to their plate.

Josh took to the comment section of Paige's post with a bit of humor, writing, "Is mine or no?" Meanwhile, other users chimed in to celebrate, with one adding, "Paige!! Congratulations!!! You are radiant."

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Josh also debuted the news by sharing a picture of himself and the cinematographer flashing smiles while she cradled her stomach. The Drake & Josh alum captioned the moment, "Procreators."

Back in Dec. 2018, Josh and Paige—who tied the knot in 2017—welcomed their first child, Max Milo Peck, now 3. After announcing that they were expecting their first baby, Paige and Josh kept the jokes rolling throughout her pregnancy.

In Nov. 2018, the then mom-to-be shared a selfie with her stomach peeking through the bottom of her shirt. She paired the picture with a few examples on where she got her "current fashion inspiration," such as Winnie the Pooh and one of the seven dwarfs from Snow White.

Later that month, Josh shared a carousel of shots from their maternity shoot, showing his face getting more stressed as viewers swiped. He captioned the photo series, "When you realize you're having a baby and it's definitely yours."

With baby number two on the way, fans would think that the duo couldn't get any funnier, but it seems they'll find a way, they'll find a way.

