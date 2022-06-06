RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff Speaks Out on Drama With Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais

Watch : Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals IF She'd Return for More RHOBH

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have been eager to rally behind the dream team that was shaping up to be Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

However, the co-stars' friendship took a major hit on the Bravo series' June 1 episode. Hinging on old wounds and serious conversations about race, the situation at hand is not a simple one. But without getting into too much of the backstory, the entire cast is now hanging onto Crystal's recent declaration that Sutton said something "very dark" during their season 11 exchange on racial stereotypes.

Garcelle was the one to bring up the moment in the first place, and along with Kyle Richards, she led the charge in urging Crystal to reveal what exactly Sutton said. Crystal didn't admit to anything on RHOBH, but she did open up on the matter—namely, that end-of-episode confrontation—during an exclusive interview with E! News at the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted on June 5.

"I don't think anyone would want to be talked to like that," Crystal said, "but I try to live with patience."