Lizzo Shades Liam Payne After His Comments About One Direction

Lizzo is not afraid to speak her mind…even if the truth hurts.

On June 3, the "About Damn Time" singer shared a TikTok video giving her opinions on different trending topics, including Stranger Things and Top Gun: Maverick. And yes, she even discussed Liam Payne, who recently claimed X-Factor judge Simon Cowell created One Direction around him.

"I don't know who lied to that poor boy," she said in the video, "but he was not the frontman."

So, was it Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson or Zayn Malik? We guess we'll have to wait for the 34-year-old old's next "TikTok Observations" clip.

As for the latest 1D tea, well…

Last week, Liam essentially told Logan Paul that he was the star of the band, with Simon forming the band after Liam took his advice and returned to the X-Factor stage two years after his elimination.

"From what I've heard part of the reason One Direction was made was because of Simon's promise to me," Liam said on the May 31 episode of the Impaulsive podcast. "That in two years, I'll make this work for you. So, he kind of started with my face and worked out around the rest."