What Makes Megan Fox Feel Sexy Might Surprise You

Megan Fox's first boohoo clothing collaboration sold out in October 2021. Now, she's back for part two with some affordable fashions that give us all the opportunity to incorporate her sense of style into our wardrobe. This 35-piece collection truly has something for everyone and every occasion, from office looks, to night out fashions, and everything in between. She told E!'s Francesca Amiker, "There's a bunch of different stuff in here, obviously some of it is much more casual than other things," describing some of the looks as "something I could wear out with my kids."
Megan's first boohoo drop included an "Ohio" varsity jacket in homage to her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. She teased that this collection includes "something that is representative of our relationship," but she didn't share which style she was referring to. However, she did tell Francesca that she feels sexy when she wears the baggy pants from collection, which is an easy-to-wear look we can all rock.
Megan's boohoo collection launches June 6, 2022 at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT with sizes ranging from 2 to 24.
E!: What I love about you two is that you have this twinsy vibe, you've described him as your "twin flame," or your "blonde angel," and you coordinate on the carpet, who dresses who? I've been dying to know.
MF: I mean, Maeve [Reilly] dresses me, but he has a stylist. I wait to see what he's wearing, and then choose around that. Not every time, but because he can go in so many different directions from all black to being in all pink with zippers and sequins and whistles and feathers. And there's all the things on him, so, I wait for him to choose, and then we wait to try to build a look around that usually.
E!: What is the sweetest thing the sweetest memory you have with him?
MF: I mean, over the course of two years, we have a lot of a lot of things that we've done together. He's just a very romantic boy, so I have a lot of stories. But obviously, the work that he put into designing my ring, and what he said. I met with the designer and the designer spoke back to me what he had told him, why he wanted this ring to be the way that it was. The way he described me was very poetic, very romantic, and very sweet. He's very thoughtful
He listens to every word I say and he remembers every word I've ever said, so he'll get me Christmas gifts from something I mentioned the first week that I met him [because] that memory never left him. He sought out this gift for me based on that. I think one of the most romantic things anybody can do for you is to just listen.
Megan Fox's boohoo Collaboration
boohoo x Megan Fox Premium Oversized Cargo Wide Leg Trouser & Diamonte Triangle Bralette
Here are those baggy pants that Megan loves from her collection. These also come in light blue. Megan is wearing them with a silver bralette in this photo, but they pants really go with anything you already have from t-shirts to bodysuits.
boohoo x Megan Fox Premium Diamonte Mesh Midi Dress
Does this remind anyone else of the look Megan wore to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards? This is perfect for a Vegas trip with the girls or you can wear it as a bathing suit cover-up. If you want to cover up a bit, you can wear it over a black mini dress or a slip.
boohoo x Megan Fox Woven Corset Bandeau Top, Oversized Double Breast Blazer & Tailored Straight Leg Trouser
Orange you obsessed with this look!? Why put together an outfit when you can just wear all of these perfectly coordinated pieces? It doesn't get any easier or more chic than this. You can wear this ensemble just about anywhere and all three pieces are great separates that pair well with other pieces in your wardrobe.
All three of these pieces are also available in black and white.
boohoo x Megan Fox Utility Pocket Shacket Dress
We all love a multi-tasking piece, right? Wear this as a dress, or open open it up as shacket over your favorite outfit. This versatile look comes in white and yellow.
boohoo x Megan Fox Metallic Foil Texture Cowl Neck Maxi Dress
You just found your next wedding guest dress. This textured silver look is nothing short of stunning. And, check out that slit on the side.
boohoo x Megan Fox Satin Trench Coat
This satin trench coat is everything. There's nothing mellow about this yellow.
boohoo x Megan Fox Mirror Disc Mini Dress
Turn any night into a special occasion with this dazzling silver mini dress.
boohoo x Megan Fox Textured Ripple Rib Halter Neck Mini Bodycon
This is one of those classic looks that will never get old. A halter black mini is always interesting, no matter how you style it. If you want to brighten things up, this dress also comes in yellow.
