Chris Pratt Says His Kids Don't Always Understand His Jurassic World Fame

Watch : Jurassic World: Dominion Brings Back OGs – Nude HEELS?!

Chris Pratt may be a movie star, but to his kids, he's just dad.

You would think starring in some of the biggest movie franchises of all time would be a major flex, but Chris' kids—Jack Pratt, 9, Lyla Schwarzenegger Pratt, 1, and newborn Eloise Schwarzenegger Pratt—aren't too impressed.

"I think every kid probably, in a way, builds their parents up to be something huge," he told E! News' Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester while chatting about the new film Jurassic World: Dominion. "I think if I've done that in my kids' life, it's not ‘cause of the movies that I've done, hopefully. It's just because I'm dad, which is my favorite role that I've ever played."

Chris' co-star Bryce Dallas Howard revealed that she was in a similar situation. Per Bryce, her kids—Theodore, 15, and Beatrice Howard-Gabel—don't view her as "being badass in any way, shape, or form," despite having run from a T-Rex in high heels.