Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein Teases the Show’s Future After Season 3

Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein shared the fate of the Jason Sudeikis-led series. See what he had to say here.

By Jillian Fabiano Jun 06, 2022
TVCelebritiesJason SudeikisTed Lasso
It may be game over for AFC Richmond. 

Season three of Ted Lasso may very well be the comedy series' last—according to Brett Goldstein, that is. 

"We are writing it like that," the actor, who plays Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ hit series, told the UK's Sunday Times. "It was planned as three. Spoiler alert: everyone dies."

Okay, we really hope he's kidding about that last part!

And while that may not be a huge surprise to superfans—after all, co-creators, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Bill Lawrence always planned on a three-series run, Sudeikis teased a brighter future for the show last year.

"The story that's being told—that three-season arc—is the one that I see, know, and understood," he shared with Entertainment Weekly. "As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don't know."

But Hunt is adamant they stick to the original game plan.

"I think it would be pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show," he told EW, "that we stick to our guns and really just do three seasons."

photos
Where You've Seen the Ted Lasso Cast Before

Hunt continued, "But even as committed to that idea as Jason may have been, none of us were prepared to the degree to which people love this show...I think that could make hard-hearted old Sudeikis soften up a little bit."

"I will say that, whatever he decides," he added. "I will happily abide."

Colin Hutton/Apple TV+

So, will we get a fourth season? We just have to believe!

Ted Lasso is available to stream on Apple TV+.

