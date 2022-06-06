See RHUGT's Taylor Armstrong Recreate That Cat Meme Mid-Fight With Brandi Glanville

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club has a catfight on its hands.
Peacock debuted a sneak peek of the second season of the crossover franchise during the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted on June 6. In the clip, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alums Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong are going back and forth, though it's not exactly clear what they're so riled up about.
Here's what we do know, though: Taylor is accusing Brandi of starting drama with an unnamed couple. "You saw his wife," Taylor says, "and you walked up and asked him if she was a lesbian." Brandi denies this, only for Taylor to immediately fire back, "He just said it on camera to us!"
Then, all hell breaks loose once Brandi tells Taylor, "If you shut the f--k up for two seconds..."
Vicki Gunvalson gets involved, but you can hardly hear her screams over the sound of Taylor yelling, "Don't talk to me like that you little f--king bitch!"
Though the situation has clearly escalated, Brandi reveals in a confessional that she can't take the argument seriously. Why? "All I can think about in my head is that stupid cat meme."
The meme in question comes from a season two RHOBH scene that just so happened to take place at a party thrown by Brandi. A teary-eyed Taylor can be seen yelling at Camille Grammer, who, as part of the viral meme, has been replaced by a cat.
Adding to the sudden lightheartedness of the fight is commentary from Taylor and Brandi's RHUGT co-star, Phaedra Parks. "They are crazy, bat s--t crazy," the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum says in a confessional. "For the first time me and Eva [Marcille] are the sane ones. These women are nuts!"
Watch the complete sneak peek for yourself in the above tweet.
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club premieres Thursday, June 23 on Peacock. Three episodes will drop on premiere day, with a new episode available to stream each Thursday following.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)