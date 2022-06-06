See RHUGT's Taylor Armstrong Recreate That Cat Meme Mid-Fight With Brandi Glanville

A Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club sneak peek pits Taylor Armstrong against Brandi Glanville, who can't seem to take her meme-famous co-star seriously.

By Allison Crist Jun 06, 2022 6:15 PMTags
TVReality TVReal HousewivesBravoTaylor ArmstrongCelebritiesBrandi GlanvillePeacockNBCUThe Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Watch: Brandi Glanville on Real "RHOBH" Drama & Dating Women - Just the Sip

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club has a catfight on its hands. 

Peacock debuted a sneak peek of the second season of the crossover franchise during the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted on June 6. In the clip, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alums Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong are going back and forth, though it's not exactly clear what they're so riled up about. 

Here's what we do know, though: Taylor is accusing Brandi of starting drama with an unnamed couple. "You saw his wife," Taylor says, "and you walked up and asked him if she was a lesbian." Brandi denies this, only for Taylor to immediately fire back, "He just said it on camera to us!"

Then, all hell breaks loose once Brandi tells Taylor, "If you shut the f--k up for two seconds..." 

Vicki Gunvalson gets involved, but you can hardly hear her screams over the sound of Taylor yelling, "Don't talk to me like that you little f--king bitch!"

photos
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Through The Years

Though the situation has clearly escalated, Brandi reveals in a confessional that she can't take the argument seriously. Why? "All I can think about in my head is that stupid cat meme.

The meme in question comes from a season two RHOBH scene that just so happened to take place at a party thrown by Brandi. A teary-eyed Taylor can be seen yelling at Camille Grammer, who, as part of the viral meme, has been replaced by a cat. 

Trending Stories

1

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Look Smitten, No Butts About It

2

Shakira Explains Those Ambulance Photos After Gerard Piqué Breakup

3

The Royal Family Honor Harry & Meghan's Daughter Lilibet on 1st B-Day

Adding to the sudden lightheartedness of the fight is commentary from Taylor and Brandi's RHUGT co-star, Phaedra Parks. "They are crazy, bat s--t crazy," the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum says in a confessional. "For the first time me and Eva [Marcille] are the sane ones. These women are nuts!"

Watch the complete sneak peek for yourself in the above tweet.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club premieres Thursday, June 23 on Peacock. Three episodes will drop on premiere day, with a new episode available to stream each Thursday following.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Look Smitten, No Butts About It

2

The Royal Family Honor Harry & Meghan's Daughter Lilibet on 1st B-Day

3
Exclusive

Scott Disick Seen With Holly Scarfone Amid Rebecca Donaldson Romance

4

Steve Harvey Addresses Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's Breakup

5

Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Speaks Out After Johnny Depp Court Battle

Latest News

Brett Goldstein Teases Ted Lasso’s Future After Season 3

See RHUGT's Taylor Armstrong Recreate Viral Cat Meme Mid-Fight

Even David Spade Can’t Believe Zendaya & Tom Holland Lost Best Kiss

You'll Scream Over Jenna Ortega's Transformation Into Wednesday Addams

Exclusive

Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone Talk Their Daughters' Acting Futures

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Teaser Finally Features Flora

Exclusive

The Sweet Message Adria Arjona Got Before Father of the Bride