See RHUGT's Taylor Armstrong Recreate That Cat Meme Mid-Fight With Brandi Glanville

Watch : Brandi Glanville on Real "RHOBH" Drama & Dating Women - Just the Sip

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club has a catfight on its hands.

Peacock debuted a sneak peek of the second season of the crossover franchise during the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted on June 6. In the clip, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alums Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong are going back and forth, though it's not exactly clear what they're so riled up about.

Here's what we do know, though: Taylor is accusing Brandi of starting drama with an unnamed couple. "You saw his wife," Taylor says, "and you walked up and asked him if she was a lesbian." Brandi denies this, only for Taylor to immediately fire back, "He just said it on camera to us!"

Then, all hell breaks loose once Brandi tells Taylor, "If you shut the f--k up for two seconds..."

Vicki Gunvalson gets involved, but you can hardly hear her screams over the sound of Taylor yelling, "Don't talk to me like that you little f--king bitch!"