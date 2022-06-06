Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Speculate on Their Daughters' Potential Acting Careers

Watch : Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone Talk God's Favorite Idiot

Being funny just comes naturally to the McCarthy-Falcone family.

Husband and wife comedic duo Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone are well-known for their ability to bring the laughs, so it's only natural that their daughters —Vivian, 15, and Georgette Falcone, 12—follow in their footsteps, right? After all, the sisters have already starred alongside their famous parents in movie like The Boss and Thunder Force.

Not so fast. As Melissa exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on June 6, "I think we both just want them to do something they really love and to feel good about themselves doing it."

She continued, "It could be a gecko catcher in the Galapagos Islands or could be acting or—they're both very artistic. So, I just want them to be happy and to kind of lead with kindness."

"Not me," Ben hilariously replied. "I want them to rule with an iron fist."

Melissa and Ben—who have been married since 2005—both star in the new Netflix series God's Favorite Idiot. The idea for the series—which follows Ben as Clark Thompson, a tech support employee-turned-messenger for God—came from Ben's "very strange brain" many years ago.