Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Teaser Finally Features Flora

In the Fate: The Winx Saga teaser, Paulina Chávez makes her debut as Flora, alongside Eliot Salt's Terra Harvey.

Everything is coming up daisies in the new Fate: The Winx Saga teaser.

Actress Paulina Chávez makes her debut in the season two first look, released June 6 as part of Netflix's Geeked Week. The preview shows Terra Harvey (Eliot Salt) foraging in the woods when she suddenly hears the sound of footsteps behind her. Preparing for battle, Terra uses her earthly powers to grow vines, which start blossoming with pink flowers. But the sudden blooms make sense when her cousin Flora emerges from behind a tree.

This is the first glimpse fans have gotten of Flora, a newcomer to the live-action series, which was adapted from the Nickelodeon cartoon The Winx Club. Viewers advocated for the fairy to appear in season two after she was seemingly replaced by Terra, a white character, in season one. 

And the fans got their wish. In July 2021, Netflix announced that Chávez was set to join the cast, along with Brandon Grace and Éanna Hardwicke, who will play Grey and Sebastian respectively.

Plus, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious MustaphaAbigail Cowen, Elisha Applebaum, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Danny Griffin, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Ken Duken and Rob James Collier round out the cast, who filmed the epic in Ireland last July.

Winx follows a group of students from Alfea, described by Netflix as "a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries and the monsters that threaten their very existence."

Season one of Fate: The Winx Saga is streaming now on Netflix.

