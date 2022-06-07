See the First Teaser For Prime Video's A League of Their Own TV Series

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

We've got a feeling this one's going to be a home run.

Prime Video released the first teaser for the TV adaptation of A League of Their Own on June 7. The action-packed preview shows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) as they fight to earn their spot on the baseball team. The teaser also gives a glimpse of the growing friendship between all of the teammates.

In addition, Prime Video confirmed all eight episodes of the series will debut on Aug. 12.

The TV adaptation comes 30 years after the beloved movie hit theaters in July 1992. Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell and more starred in the film, directed by Penny Marshall.

But don't expect the show to be the same as its predecessor. Prime Video promises the new iteration "takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it."