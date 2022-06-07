See the First Teaser For Prime Video's A League of Their Own TV Series

Abbi Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden, Nick Offerman and more star in Prime Video's TV adaptation of the movie A League of Their Own, premiering Aug. 12.

We've got a feeling this one's going to be a home run.

Prime Video released the first teaser for the TV adaptation of A League of Their Own on June 7. The action-packed preview shows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) as they fight to earn their spot on the baseball team. The teaser also gives a glimpse of the growing friendship between all of the teammates.

In addition, Prime Video confirmed all eight episodes of the series will debut on Aug. 12.

The TV adaptation comes 30 years after the beloved movie hit theaters in July 1992. Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell and more starred in the film, directed by Penny Marshall

But don't expect the show to be the same as its predecessor. Prime Video promises the new iteration "takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it."

While writers Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, who stars as Carson, were huge fans of the 1992 film, they wanted to create discussions about the issues the athletes faced.

"We grew up with the movie, and the more we started to explore the real stories underneath it, we saw that there was an opportunity here to tell a story that was broader and included a lot of perspectives that weren't there the first time," Graham told Entertainment Weekly, "but with the same sense of heart and humor and unpretentious fun that everybody loves about the movie."

One such issue they were to keen to explore is racism, with Jacobson saying, "It's definitely something that the movie and Penny Marshall hinted at, but we really wanted to expand it."

Prime Video

In addition, the series will feature queer love stories that weren't discussed in the film. Graham said, "This is a story about people who maybe didn't fall in love with the people the world wanted them to, but they had a dream, and they found a way to fall in love and do the thing they wanted to do. That's as heroic and amazing and still as relevant now as it was in 1992 or in 1942."

While there's no crying in baseball, there's no doubt we'll be crying while watching the show, which premieres Aug. 12 on Prime Video.

