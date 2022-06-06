Get $104 Worth of Kosas Products for Just $66, Plus More 20% Off Deals on Bestselling Makeup

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Buying makeup can be a little tricky sometimes. I want to wear makeup to make my skin look more clear than it actually is, but I also know that wearing makeup all the time can clog my pores and cause additional breakouts. That irony is not lost on me and this perplexing problem is something that us beauty enthusiasts are all too familiar with, unfortunately. In my quest to shop for makeup that my skin agrees with, I found Kosas, a brand that describes its products as "next-level clean."
Kosas claims that its products are "clinically proven to actually make your skin better, even when it's bare." Of course, everyone's skin has its individual needs, but as someone with incredibly reactive skin, I have tried Kosas products with great success. If you want to check them out too, you're in luck because there's a 20% off sitewide sale.
And, if you really want to take advantage of this discount, I recommend that you check out the value sets. They already have a discounted price (compared to buying each product individually) and the 20% sitewide discount is still applicable. There's no promo code needed. All you have to do is shop.
If you are not quite sure what to buy, here are some recommendations.
Kosas Makeup Deals
Kosas The Clean Start Set: Tinted Skincare Lineup: Foundation + Concealer + Setting Powder
This bundle is an amazing introduction to the Kosas brand. It's also a great deal to restock on your favorites. You can customize this set to get the shades of your choice.
- You get the Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation, which has SPF 25 and delivers a medium level of coverage.
- The Revealer Concealer is crease-free and it also functions as an eye cream and a spot treatment, according to the brand.
- You can complete your look with the Cloud Set Baked Setting Powder, which gets rid of shine and locks your look in place, while imparting a beautiful, healthy-looking glow
Kosas The Clean Start Set: Brow Team Trio- Brow Pencil + Tinted Brow Gel + Clear Brow Gel
Completely revamp your eyebrow routine with these bestsellers from Kosas. You can completely customize the bundle to pick the best shades for you. Here's what you will get:
- Brow Pop Dual-Action Defining Pencil- This pencil has a micro-triangle tip, which makes it great to fill in sparse brows in a natural-looking way with hair-like strokes.
- Air Brow Tinted Volumizing Treatment Gel- Get those fluffy brows you've dreamed of with this gel, which also supports brow health, according to the brand.
- Air Brow Clear Lifting Treatment Gel- Lock your brow look in place with this clear gel that lifts and laminates.
Kosas The Brighten and Blur Set- Revealer Concealer + Cloud Set Setting Powder
This duo includes the Revealer Concealer and the Cloud Set Setting Powder. You can customize the set to pick the shades that work best for you.
Kosas The Sun Show Bronzer
My favorite thing about this bronzing powder is that it's also super hydrating on my skin. It's made with Shea Butter, which is a hydrating ingredient, according to the brand. This bronzer gives you skin that "filter in real life" glow effect.
There are three shades to choose from. A fan of the bronzer said, "Blends flawlessly and is so flattering on my skin tone. Easily build able and buttery smooth, this is one of the best bronzers i've used, hands down."
Kosas Weightless Lipstick
If you're looking for a lipstick that lasts all day without feeling heavy, this hydrating lipstick is a great pick. It feels super comfortable on your lips and it has amazing staying power. There are 11 beautiful shades to choose from.
A Kosas shopper said, "I am in love with this color, it's perfect for spring/summer. This was my first time purchasing Kosas lipstick and I'll be back for more. The formula is so hydrating and the pigment is gorgeous!"
Kosas Chemistry Deodorant
If you're looking to switch things up with your deodorant, try this deodorant serum. According to the brand, it also "soothes skin, visibly brightens, and helps with ingrown hairs." This product is free from aluminum and baking soda. No aluminum. No baking soda. All you need to do is shake the bottle a little bit and roll on the serum.
A Kosas customer raved, "Works really well. I have tried over 7 different natural deodorants and they all made me smell worse in less than 2-3 hours. Yet this deodorant keeps me fresh all day and I don't sweat as much!" There are 3 scents to choose from.
Kosas Brow Pop Dual-Action Defining Pencil
This brow pencil has a micro-triangle tip, which makes it great to fill in sparse brows in a natural-looking way with hair-like strokes. This formula also has castor oil, which the brand describes as an ingredient that "helps brows reach full growth potential."
A Kosas shopper raved, "I stopped buying brow pencils because they looked like obvious pencil lines and this one is life changing - so natural looking for filling in areas without hair and making brows look fuller. Can't start the day without it now!"
Kosas Air Brow Tinted Volumizing Treatment Gel
This eyebrow gel comes in 11 shades, but it's not just makeup. It's a great treatment for your brows. The formula has castor oil, Panthenol Provitamin B5, and Biotinoyl Tripeptide, which are brow-nourishing ingredients, according to the brand.
Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss- Juicy, Plumping Treatment
This multi-tasking lip gloss is super hydrating and it helps plump up your pout, according to the brand. There are 8 beautiful shades to choose from.
"I'm obsessed. Feels so deeply hydrating and plumping. The product feels like it's actually penetrating to deliver moisture instead of just a gloss sitting on top of my lip. Easily a staple in my daily routine," a fan of the lip gloss reviewed.
Kosas Revealer Concealer- Concealer Meets Eye Cream
This creamy concealer delivers medium coverage. It's really a multi-tasking product that also functions as a spot treatment and it visibly brightens the skin, the brand claims. Its ingredients include caffeine, arnica, and hyaluronic acid, which brighten, sooth, and plump the skin.
Hailey Bieber included this concealer in her makeup routine. A Kosas shopper gushed, "The most amazing concealer. It's creamy, provides good coverage and most importantly for me, it never creases under my eyes. Whether I use a little or lot, this concealer melts into my skin and it doesn't look crepey or cakey on the skin."
Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder
Reduce shine, decrease the appearance of pores, and lock in your makeup with this Kosas setting powder. This is essential to keep in your bag for those sweaty, summer days. There are 10 shades to choose from.
A Kosas customer declared, "I've never met a better powder. She's flashback free which is so brilliant for deeper skin tones. This powder is super light weight and blends in perfectly with or without (!!!) a skin baseline a skin tint or concealer. I am beyond impressed and would recommend."
Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25
Shopping for a foundation can get complicated. We all want our desired level of coverage without disrupting our skin. This foundation is great for my sensitive skin and it delivers coverage with that "your skin but better" effect.
A fan of the product gushed, "Absolutely obsessed, can't recommend enough! This foundation is so light and natural that it feels like a second skin yet it also has great, long-lasting coverage and even SPF 25. My skin actually looks better and better with every use—blemishes are improved, and I look more moisturized and radiant overall. I'm excited to put it on every day and will definitely keep buying!"
