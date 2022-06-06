Get $104 Worth of Kosas Products for Just $66, Plus More 20% Off Deals on Bestselling Makeup

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Buying makeup can be a little tricky sometimes. I want to wear makeup to make my skin look more clear than it actually is, but I also know that wearing makeup all the time can clog my pores and cause additional breakouts. That irony is not lost on me and this perplexing problem is something that us beauty enthusiasts are all too familiar with, unfortunately. In my quest to shop for makeup that my skin agrees with, I found Kosas, a brand that describes its products as "next-level clean."

Kosas claims that its products are "clinically proven to actually make your skin better, even when it's bare." Of course, everyone's skin has its individual needs, but as someone with incredibly reactive skin, I have tried Kosas products with great success. If you want to check them out too, you're in luck because there's a 20% off sitewide sale.

And, if you really want to take advantage of this discount, I recommend that you check out the value sets. They already have a discounted price (compared to buying each product individually) and the 20% sitewide discount is still applicable. There's no promo code needed. All you have to do is shop.

If you are not quite sure what to buy, here are some recommendations.