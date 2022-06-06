Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Speaks Out After Johnny Depp Court Battle

Amber Heard's sister, Whitney Heard, wrote that she is "proud" of the actress for speaking out in Johnny Depp's defamation trial. See her full message below.

By Tamantha Gunn Jun 06, 2022 4:23 PMTags
Johnny DeppTrialAmber HeardCelebrities
Watch: Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial: Verdict REVEALED

Amber Heard's family is still in her corner.

On June 5, the actress' sister, Whitney Heard, shared a message in support of her sibling four days after a jury found Amber liable for defaming ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

"I still stand with you, sissy," Whitney wrote on Instagram. "Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the U.K., and for being the voice of so many who can't speak to the things that happen behind closed doors."

Though Whitney knew "the cards were stacked against us," she said she is proud Amber "stood up and spoke out regardless." 

"I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side," she continued. "I'm so sorry that it wasn't reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side."

photos
Viral Moments From Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

On June 1, a Virginia jury ruled that Amber was accountable for defaming Johnny in his $50 million lawsuit against the actress. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was awarded $10.4 million in damages.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Michael B. Jordan Makes 1st Public Appearance After Lori Harvey Split

2

Steve Harvey Addresses Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's Breakup

3

Shakira Explains Those Ambulance Photos After Gerard Piqué Breakup

Meanwhile, Amber was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages from her $100 million countersuit, however, she plans to file an appeal, according to her attorney Elaine Bredehoft.

During a June 2 appearance on Today, Elaine shared that a lot of evidence was excluded from the trial, noting that she believes social media played a role in the jury's verdict.

"They went home every night," the lawyer said. "They have families. The families are on social media. We had a 10-day break in the middle because of the judicial conference. There's no way they couldn't have been influenced by it. I was against cameras in the courtroom, and I went on record with that and had argued against it because of the sensitive nature of this, but it made it a zoo."

 

Trending Stories

1

Michael B. Jordan Makes 1st Public Appearance After Lori Harvey Split

2

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Look Smitten, No Butts About It

3

Shakira Explains Those Ambulance Photos After Gerard Piqué Breakup

4

The Royal Family Honor Harry & Meghan's Daughter Lilibet on 1st B-Day

5

Steve Harvey Addresses Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's Breakup

Latest News

Exclusive

The Sweet Message Adria Arjona Got Before Father of the Bride

Get $104 Worth of Kosas Products for Just $66, Plus More Major Deals

Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Speaks Out After Johnny Depp Court Battle

Is Scrubs Getting a Movie? The Cast Says…

This Westworld Star Is Coming Back From the Dead in Season 4

Exclusive

The Challenge's Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett Welcome 1st Baby

Steve Harvey Addresses Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's Breakup