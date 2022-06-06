Is Scrubs Getting a Movie? The Cast Says…

Watch : "Reunion Road Trip: Back in Scrubs" Stars Thanks Healthcare Workers

Grab the popcorn, Zach Braff and the gang are ready to put back on their, well, scrubs.

Scrubs aired from 2001 to 2010, and now the medical sitcom may be heading to the big screen. During a reunion panel at the ATX TV Festival, which featured creator and showrunner Bill Lawrence, along with stars Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes and Neil Flynn, the group revealed that they'd be interested in doing a movie​—if schedules permit.

Faison, who played Christopher Turk, shared that while they "all want it," Lawrence is very busy.

"We all would love to work together again. It's just that it's really hard," Faison said, according to Variety. "It can't be a full season of a show, it would have to be a movie or something like that, where you could only give a couple of months to it. Everyone is doing things."

Hey, we'll take whatever we can get!