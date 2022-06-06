Kim Kardashian Is Pretty in Pink in Photos Taken By Daughter North West

Watch : Kim Kardashian & North West's ADORABLE Mother-Daughter Date in Italy

North West might have a future in photography.

On June 5, Kim Kardashian shared a carousel of pics on Instagram captioned, "Pics by North," of herself dressed in a pink crop hoodie, with matching leggings and heels. The SKIMS CEO completed the look with a pink bedazzled Balenciaga hourglass purse.

Fans in the comments section of Kim's post praised the 8-year-old's photography skills, including one person who wrote, "north does this."

Another fan commented, "where do I inquire about hiring North for a shoot?" while a third wrote, "You and North are THE dream team."

Not only does North—who Kim shares with ex-husband Kanye West along with Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, Psalm, 3—know a thing or two about catching her mom's best angles, but she also knows how to keep the fashion icon's looks fierce.

In March, Kim, 41, shared that her oldest child was very vocal about her fashion choices. "North is very opinionated when it comes to what I'm wearing," she told Vogue at the time, seemingly referring to her recent Balenciaga looks. "She'll always complain when I'm wearing too much black."