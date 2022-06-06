Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman Weighs In On Pete Davidson's Relationship With Kim Kardashian

Wonder what Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are really like? You're not alone.
While walking the red carpet at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival on June 5, fellow Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman revealed how many people ask her this question on a daily basis.
"More than I want to admit," she told E! News. But overall, Chloe is "happy people are interested in the show" and said having "eyes on the show is great."
"And I met Kim," the actress, who was attending the screening of her movie Father of the Bride (a new take on the classic), continued. "I really loved her. Yeah, she was cool."
Kim and Pete started dating shortly after her SNL hosting gig in October. In one of the sketches, the reality star and the comedian played Princess Jasmine and Aladdin and shared a kiss on a magic carpet.
"When we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe," Kim said on the June 2 episode of The Kardashians. "I was like, 'Oh s--t, maybe I just need to try something different.'"
However, Pete did not come to Kim's SNL after-party. So, she called a producer from the show a few days later to see if she could get his number.
"I text him," Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 and was declared legally single in March 2022, continued. "I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my god, I'm going to be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking like, 'Heard about this BDE. Need to get out there….I was just basically DTF.'"
The rest, as they say, is history and the two have continued to date. And while they've kept much of their relationship private, Kim and Pete made their red carpet debut as a couple in April.
Two weeks ago, Pete made his final appearance on SNL as a cast member along with Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney.
"It was crazy emotional. Like when Kate went off to space. Everyone out there was crying, like a makeup artist, a crew member. So, that kind of set the tone of the show. It was just really bittersweet," Chloe told E! News, referencing a sketch in which Kate said goodbye to her character Ms. Rafferty. "I felt really lucky to be at that episode. And my best friends from home had finally come to see the show, so it was extra special."
Chloe's new movie Father of the Bride starts streaming on HBO Max June 16.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).