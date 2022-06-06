Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman Weighs In On Pete Davidson's Relationship With Kim Kardashian

Watch : Kim Kardashian THIRSTY For Pete Davidson's "BDE!" | The Kardashians Recap With E! News

Wonder what Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are really like? You're not alone.

While walking the red carpet at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival on June 5, fellow Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman revealed how many people ask her this question on a daily basis.

"More than I want to admit," she told E! News. But overall, Chloe is "happy people are interested in the show" and said having "eyes on the show is great."

"And I met Kim," the actress, who was attending the screening of her movie Father of the Bride (a new take on the classic), continued. "I really loved her. Yeah, she was cool."

Kim and Pete started dating shortly after her SNL hosting gig in October. In one of the sketches, the reality star and the comedian played Princess Jasmine and Aladdin and shared a kiss on a magic carpet.

"When we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe," Kim said on the June 2 episode of The Kardashians. "I was like, 'Oh s--t, maybe I just need to try something different.'"