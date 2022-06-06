Michael B. Jordan Makes First Public Appearance After Lori Harvey Breakup

After news surfaced that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey had split after dating for more than a year, the actor was spotted courtside for Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Watch: Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey SPLIT After 1 Year of Dating

Michael B. Jordan is now living the single life.

After news surfaced that the Creed actor, 35, had split from Lori Harvey after more than a year of dating, he was spotted courtside with rapper Cordae for Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals in San Francisco, Calif. on June 5.

An eyewitness tells E! News exclusively, "Michael B Jordan and Cordae came together and sat courtside for Game 2 of the Celtics vs Warriors NBA Finals series. MBJ went right to his seat upon arrival. He didn't do much cheering. He wasn't his usual excited self tonight." 

Michael's courtside appearance comes a day after his breakup with Lori, 25, was made public. People first reported the news and quoted a source close to the couple as saying that "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken" and "still love each other."

Since then, the model has deleted all traces of the Black Panther actor from her Instagram page.

Lori and Michael began dating in November 2020 and went Instagram official in January 2021, days after taking a romantic vacation to Salt Lake City, Utah. Though the pair often shared snaps of each other on social media, they kept details about their romance private. 

However, last December, the actor told E!'s Daily Pop how his relationship provided inspiration for his role in the Denzel Washington-directed film A Journal for Jordan

"I wanted to experience love in a relationship in a way that I could pull from," he explained at the time. "And now where I'm in a time in my life where I have that, it felt like the perfect time to dive into this project."

E! News has reached out to Michael and Lori's reps for comment.

