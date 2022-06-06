The Challenge's Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett Welcome First Baby

Watch : Why MTV's "The Challenge" Stars Keep Coming Back

Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett are officially taking on a new challenge together: parenthood!

E! News can exclusively confirm The Challenge stars welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Kingston Lee, on May 17, the day after Leroy's birthday.

"He completed our little family!" Kam tells E! News. "Kingston is so perfect to us and I'm just obsessed with him, I never want to put him down. He is the perfect blend of us both."

"Being new parents has been great for us," she continued. "We are such a great team and work so well together. Kingston was completely manifested, and we even knew his name before he was conceived. Our birthing experience didn't go as planned, and I will be sharing my experience with my audience on social media. But ultimately the baby and I were healthy, and I couldn't have asked for a better birth team!"

And the MTV stars are quickly adjusting to life as parents. As Leroy noted, "Now that I became a father, all selfishness is out the window. It's us before me. One of my fears of having kids was not knowing how to take care of him, but since he got here its been like second nature."