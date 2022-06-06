Jennifer Lopez Gives Sweet Shoutout To Ben Affleck On Stage At 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are ENGAGED

The sweetest after-party.

Jennifer Lopez was honored with the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and while on stage, the superstar revealed her low-key celebration plans with Ben Affleck, who was not in attendance.

"Ben and everybody at home, hi!," she exclaimed during her acceptance speech on June 5 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. "Wait for me to have dinner, I'll be home by 7!"

Before the sweet shoutout to her fiancé, J. Lo reflected on her onscreen legacy, saying she shares a deep connection with all the characters she's taken on.

"I'm not any of the women that I've played, but there's a part of what is deeply true to me in every one of those characters," she shared. "And since you cannot create truth unless you really lived it."

Jennifer—who remains the only artist to have a No. 1 album and No. 1 movie simultaneously—went on to thank numerous people in her life, including those who have challenged along the way.