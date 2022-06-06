Inside Chrishell Stause and G Flip’s PDA-Packed Date Night at MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted

Chrishell Stause has found her No. 1 fan in G Flip.
The Selling Sunset star, 40, took home two awards—Best Docu-Reality Series, along with her castmates, and Best Reality Star—at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony, which aired on June 5. And you can bet her partner was there at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., to cheer her on every step of the way.
The Australian musician, who identifies as non-binary, cheered loudly and threw their glass into the air when Chrishell first took the stage during the awards show to introduce the new Selling Orange County.
"Any top real estate agent knows that you always need to be expanding your sexuality," she quipped on stage, before correcting herself to say "territory."
While sitting with Chrishell's castmates, G Flip could be seen laughing alongside Jason Oppenheim (who Chrishell dated in 2021) as they listened to her speech.
Chrishell was also nominated for Best Fight for her unforgettable battle with co-star Christine Quinn during season four of the Netflix show.
When the real estate agent returned to her table, she and G Flip, who announced they were dating in May, appeared more in love than ever as they cuddled and shared some celebratory kisses.
G Flip, 27, who wore their signature sunglasses indoors, seemed to fit right in with the rest of the cast as they chatted with Brett Oppenheim and sat next to Mary Fitzgerald. Chrishell and G Flip were also seen hanging with RHOBH's Teddi Mellencamp and RHOC's Tamra Judge.
But the real celebration didn't come until later on in the evening, when Chrishell took home the award for Best Reality Star. Upon hearing the news, G Flip excitedly began cheering once again and jumped out of their seat to pull their partner into an adorable hug. Jason, who remains on good terms with his ex, could also be seen smiling and hugging her.
Along with thanking MTV, Netflix Selling Sunset creator Adam Devolao, and Jason, Chrishell gave credit to her fellow real estate stars.
"Most importantly, the whole cast I wouldn't be standing here," she said. "We can't do a reality show without every single person that makes it work so thank you guys so much."
She also expressed appreciation for her fans, thanking them supporting her through her recent personal journey.
"I knew about this nomination before I had said, you know, anything about my sexuality," she shared. "I'm not trying to get really deep with you guys but the fact that this was voted on after means so much because I wasn't sure, you know how that was going to go. And thank you so much guys. I appreciate it."
After Chrishell finished her speech, G Flip stood up and applauded their partner and her amazing achievement. They then gave Chrishell a huge kiss.
Minutes later, the couple smooched again when the cast of Selling Sunset won Best Docu-Reality Series.
Back in May, Chrishell told Tan France during Selling Sunset's season 5 reunion special that she had a new special someone in her life.
The reality star revealed that the two initially met when Chrishell she was going to star in their music video. "It's about this chaotic love story," she explained. "I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first, of course I was like yes, let's do that."