MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Selling Sunset, E! News is bringing you real-time results of which fan faves won big at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

By Steven Vargas Jun 06, 2022 12:45 AMTags
Watch: MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: By The Numbers

You voted and the results are in! Check out the star-studded list of winners at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Vanessa Hudgens hosted the first half of the night dedicated to scripted movies and TV and broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on June 5. After fans saw their favorite stars accept awards for the best in film and television, The Bachelor's Tayshia Adams took over the UNSCRIPTED portion of the awards show that began at 10 p.m. ET/PT to honor the stars of reality TV.

The presenters for the night included top celebs like Chris Evans, Awkwafina, Rebel Wilson, Billy Eichner, Jenna Ortega, Jay Ellis and Sydney Sweeney.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the most nominated project of the night with a total of seven nominations, followed by Euphoria with six noms and The Batman with four noms. The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards also introduced two new categories to swoon over: Best Song and Here for the Hookup.

Jack Black was also honored during the night, receiving the Comedic Genius Award. 

In the second part of the evening, Bethenny Frankel was given the Reality Royalty Award. The Skinnygirl founder received the honor for her legacy on The Real Housewives of New York and spin-offs including Bethenny Ever After, Bethenny & Fredrik and her reality competition series The Big Shot with Bethenny. 

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation previously won the award during the inaugural UNSCRIPTED ceremony in 2021.

As the results came in, E! News brought fans up to speed with the celebs taking home the golden popcorn. Keep scrolling to check out the complete list of winners!

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Best Movie

WINNER: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
Dune
The Adam Project
The Batman

Best Show

WINNER: Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone

Best Performance in a Movie

WINNER: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home 
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Lady Gaga – House Of Gucci

Best Performance in a Show

WINNER: Zendaya – Euphoria
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Hero

WINNER: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die 
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home 

Noh Juhan/Netflix

Best Villain

WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
Colin Farrell – The Batman
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Kiss

WINNER: Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home 

Best Comedic Performance

WINNER: Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso 

Breakthrough Performance

WINNER: Sophia Di Martino – Loki 
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza 

Best Fight—Scripted

WINNER: Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria 
Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home 

J Maidment/Columbia/Marvel/Kobal/Shutterstock

Most Frightening Performance

WINNER: Jenna Ortega – Scream
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978 

Best Team

WINNER: Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt 

Here for the Hookup

WINNER: Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls 

Best Song

WINNER: "On My Way (Marry Me)" – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
"Just Look Up" – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don't Look Up
"Little Star" – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" - Jennifer Hudson / Respect
"We Don't Talk About Bruno" – Encanto Cast / Encanto

Netflix

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Selling Sunset
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Competition Series

American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer

Best Lifestyle Show

Bar Rescue
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
Selena + Chef
Queer Eye 

Best New Unscripted Series

Hart to Heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
The D'Amelio Show
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe 

Best Reality Star (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

Chris "CT" Tamburello – The Challenge
Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill – RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 

Best Reality Romance

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise
Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Vh1

Best Talk/Topical Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 

Best Host

Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God's Honest Truth
Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race 

Breakthrough Social Star

Bella Poarch - @bellapoarch on TikTok
Benito Skinner - @bennydrama7 on Instagram
Caleb Hearon - @calebsaysthings on Twitter
Khaby Lame - @khabylame on TikTok
Megan Stalter - @megstalter on Instagram

Best Fight—Unscripted

Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul's Drag Race
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey  

Best Reality Return

WINNER: Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny
Sher – Ex on the Beach
Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles 

Best Music Documentary

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film).
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
JANET JACKSON
The Beatles: Get Back

