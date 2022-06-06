MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: By The Numbers

You voted and the results are in! Check out the star-studded list of winners at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Vanessa Hudgens hosted the first half of the night dedicated to scripted movies and TV and broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on June 5. After fans saw their favorite stars accept awards for the best in film and television, The Bachelor's Tayshia Adams took over the UNSCRIPTED portion of the awards show that began at 10 p.m. ET/PT to honor the stars of reality TV.

The presenters for the night included top celebs like Chris Evans, Awkwafina, Rebel Wilson, Billy Eichner, Jenna Ortega, Jay Ellis and Sydney Sweeney.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the most nominated project of the night with a total of seven nominations, followed by Euphoria with six noms and The Batman with four noms. The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards also introduced two new categories to swoon over: Best Song and Here for the Hookup.