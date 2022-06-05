Princess Eugenie's Son August Makes Adorable Royal Debut During Platinum Jubilee

Watch : See Meghan Markle & Prince Harry at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Princess Eugenie's son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, made his official royal debut this week during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee festivities.

The adorable 15-month-old accompanied his mom, 32, and dad Jack Brooksbank, 36, to the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5.

In multiple photos from the final event—which capped off the four-day celebration in honor of the Queen's 70 years on the throne—August can be seen sitting with his parents and taking in all the sights and sounds of the evening, including a performance from Ed Sheeran.

On her personal Instagram account, Princess Eugenie shared a few videos and snapshots of the exciting family outing, including the first photos of August to include his face since he was first born in February 2021.

In one video clip, August can be seen wearing a cute, baby blue sweater with a Union Jack printed on its front. Standing on his dad's lap, the young royal begins to sweetly wave and point into the crowd as Ed Sheeran performs his 2017 hit "Perfect" in the background.