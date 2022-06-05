MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Grab your (gold) popcorn because the MTV Movie & TV Awards are finally here!

On June 2, your favorite Hollywood stars from the big and small screens came together at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles for one night to honor the winners that fans voted for. The event, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, will be immediately followed by the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED—hosted by Tayshia Adams—which honors the best of the best in reality TV.

Spider-Man: No Way Home leads the pack with seven nominations, followed by Euphoria with six nods and The Batman with four. For the UNSCRIPTED awards show, RuPaul's Drag Race leads with four nominations, while Selling Sunset and Summer House follow with three nods each.

Chris EvansJay Ellis, Lana Condor, Rebel WilsonSydney SweeneyBilly Eichner, Riley KeoughJenna Ortega and more are among the star-studded lineup of presenters for the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Most Daring MTV Movie & TV Awards Looks of All Time

Ahead of the event, MTV announced on Twitter that Hudgens—who previously hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2020—would be hosting the first part of this year's festivities. "I'm back!" she said in a video message posted May 23. "Trust me: You don't want to miss this!"

Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore on the red carpet of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Vanessa Hudgens
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MTV
Chris Evans
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Sydney Sweeney
Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Jennifer Lopez
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Kristin Cavallari
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Chrishell Stause
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Cazzie David
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Snoop Dogg
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sofia Carson
CraSH/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock
Bethenny Frankel
Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Diplo
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Kathy Hilton
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Javon Walton
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)
Sean McInerney
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Nick Viall, Natalie Joy
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Sophia Di Martino
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Tayshia Adams
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
G Flip
Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Pablo Schreiber
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Monet X Change
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Alex Roe
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Teddi Mellencamp
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Garcelle Beauvais
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Vanessa Villela
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Boman Martinez-Reid
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Tefi Pessoa
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Hannah Einbinder
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim
