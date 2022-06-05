MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: By The Numbers

Grab your (gold) popcorn because the MTV Movie & TV Awards are finally here!

On June 2, your favorite Hollywood stars from the big and small screens came together at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles for one night to honor the winners that fans voted for. The event, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, will be immediately followed by the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED—hosted by Tayshia Adams—which honors the best of the best in reality TV.

Spider-Man: No Way Home leads the pack with seven nominations, followed by Euphoria with six nods and The Batman with four. For the UNSCRIPTED awards show, RuPaul's Drag Race leads with four nominations, while Selling Sunset and Summer House follow with three nods each.

Chris Evans, Jay Ellis, Lana Condor, Rebel Wilson, Sydney Sweeney, Billy Eichner, Riley Keough, Jenna Ortega and more are among the star-studded lineup of presenters for the MTV Movie & TV Awards.