MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are here! See what Vanessa Hudgens, Chris Evans, Snoop Dogg and other stars wore on the red carpet.

Grab your (gold) popcorn because the MTV Movie & TV Awards are finally here!

On June 2, your favorite Hollywood stars from the big and small screens came together at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles for one night to honor the winners that fans voted for. The event, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, will be immediately followed by the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED—hosted by Tayshia Adams—which honors the best of the best in reality TV.

Spider-Man: No Way Home leads the pack with seven nominations, followed by Euphoria with six nods and The Batman with four. For the UNSCRIPTED awards show, RuPaul's Drag Race leads with four nominations, while Selling Sunset and Summer House follow with three nods each.

Chris EvansJay Ellis, Lana Condor, Rebel WilsonSydney SweeneyBilly Eichner, Riley KeoughJenna Ortega and more are among the star-studded lineup of presenters for the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Ahead of the event, MTV announced on Twitter that Hudgens—who previously hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2020—would be hosting the first part of this year's festivities. "I'm back!" she said in a video message posted May 23. "Trust me: You don't want to miss this!"

Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore on the red carpet of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Sydney Sweeney
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Vanessa Hudgens
Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Chase Sui
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Sarah Shahi
Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Megan Stalter
Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Diplo
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Snoop Dogg
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sofia Carson
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)
Sean McInerney
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Sophia Di Martino
Emma McIntyre/WireImage
David Castaneda
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Javon Walton
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Jenna Ortega
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Lana Condor
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Darren Brand
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Noveen Crumbie
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Maria Bakalova
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lauren Zima
Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Aidan Gallagher
Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Eduardo Franco
Amy Sussman/Getty Imag
Jamie Campbell Bower
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Montana Brown
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Taylor John Smith
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Tim Chantarangsu
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Billy Eichner
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Mark Long

