Tiger King's Doc Antle Arrested by the FBI for Alleged Money Laundering

Tiger King star Bhagavan "Doc" Antle was arrested by the FBI on June 3 for alleged money laundering. Find out more below.

By Emlyn Travis Jun 05, 2022 10:17 PMTags
TVAnimalsCelebritiesArrestsTiger King
Tiger King star Doc Antle is facing even more legal trouble.  

The animal trainer, real name Bhagavan Antle, was arrested by the FBI on June 3 in Horry County, South Carolina. As of June 5, he is still in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, South Carolina, jail records show. 

The 62-year-old was arrested for charges related to money laundering, a source close to the investigation told NBC News. The source added that a hearing is scheduled for June 6 at the John L. McMillan Federal Building in Florence, S.C. 

In a statement, the FBI confirmed that it was "unable to provide additional details as the case remains sealed." 

E! News tried to reach out to Doc's rep for comment but he does not have one. 

Doc, who owns Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina, is best known for his appearance in the first season of the popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.

photos
Tiger King Stars: Where Are They Now?

He was also the focus of the spin-off Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story in 2021.

This isn't the first time that the private zoo owner has found himself in trouble with the law.

In 2020, Doc was accused of trafficking lion cubs between Virginia and South Carolina and was charged with two felony counts: one for wildlife trafficking and one for conspiracy to wildlife traffic.

He was also charged with 13 misdemeanor counts: four for conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and nine for animal cruelty. 

Per the Associated Press, he is set to stand trial in the Virginia case in July. He has not pleaded to the 2020 charges. 

