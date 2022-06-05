Tiger King's Doc Antle Arrested by the FBI for Alleged Money Laundering

Watch : Carole Baskin Talks "Tiger King" Breakdown & "DWTS" Performance

Tiger King star Doc Antle is facing even more legal trouble.

The animal trainer, real name Bhagavan Antle, was arrested by the FBI on June 3 in Horry County, South Carolina. As of June 5, he is still in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, South Carolina, jail records show.

The 62-year-old was arrested for charges related to money laundering, a source close to the investigation told NBC News. The source added that a hearing is scheduled for June 6 at the John L. McMillan Federal Building in Florence, S.C.

In a statement, the FBI confirmed that it was "unable to provide additional details as the case remains sealed."

E! News tried to reach out to Doc's rep for comment but he does not have one.

Doc, who owns Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina, is best known for his appearance in the first season of the popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.