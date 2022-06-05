Dwayne Johnson's Mom Ata Cries Tears of Joy as He Surprises Her With Another New Home

Watch : Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Gets Deep About THIS Super Power

You're welcome, Mom!

Dwayne Johnson surprised his mom Ata Johnson with a brand-new house. And it's not the first he's bought her, either. The Rock, 50, shared on his Instagram videos of his mother, 73, being moved to tears as she checks out her new home and its custom décor with artifacts close to her heart.

"Love you mom and surprise!" he wrote. "When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry ~ these days, I'll happily take her tears of joy. I surprised my mom and bought her a new home. Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise."

The Moana actor continued, "I've been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years, but this one is special as she's told me over and over these past few years, 'After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. Thats my dream.' Mom, there's no greater feeling than to make you happy ~ welcome home."